Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
there’s an urgent need for Kenya’s public service to address the problem/FILE

Featured

Kenya’s civil service is ageing, but adjustments aren’t being made

The problem hasn’t been solved by the fact that Kenya changed the retirement age from 55 to 60 years in 2009.

Published

Nnamdi O. Madichie, Nnamdi Azikiwe University

The demographic profiles of countries like Kenya, where a high percentage of people are young, would suggest that it’s swiftly renewing its workforce with fresh talent.

But this doesn’t seem to be the case.

We conducted a study in a public sector organisation three years ago. We found that the bureau had an ageing workforce. More than half of its staff were 50 years old and above. The majority of employees were aged between 51 and 60. This suggests that, in general, Kenya’s civil service is skewed to older people.

The problem hasn’t been solved by the fact that Kenya changed the retirement age from 55 to 60 years in 2009.

Our analysis focused on the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics. The study presents a microcosm of the wider Kenyan public sector environment.

Our study broke new ground because it explored diversity in the workplace from the perspective of age rather than gender and ethnicity as has been the case with prior studies.

The main focus of our study was to look at the recruitment and retention strategies at the bureau.

We concluded from our findings that the bureau faced a serious demographic challenge in the makeup of its workforce and that the problem could be addressed by developing a strategic workforce plan for employees. This included having a clear understanding of recruitment, progression and retention processes that are all inclusive – taking into consideration demographics such as age, gender and to some extent ethnicity.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

But this would need to be developed collectively by key parties within the organisation.

More broadly, our research shows that there’s an urgent need for Kenya’s public service to address the problem.

What we found

The main purpose of the study was to investigate organisational sub-groups at the bureau and to tease out the multiple team perspectives as experienced in their everyday lives within the organisation.

We asked a sample of employees the following questions: how had the bureau managed the ageing workforce within its ranks? To what extent could it develop a plan to deal with the challenges posed by an ageing workforce within the organisation? And finally what were the current (recruitment) strategies for developing sustainable employee relations within the inter-generational workforce at the bureau?

At the time of the survey more than half of the bureau’s staff was over 50 years of age. Those aged 40 and below accounted for just over 15% of the workforce while 34% were between the ages of 41 and 50.

This demographic profile was far from optimal. We found that it was affecting the day-to-day activities in the organisation, in particular how people communicated with each other and shared information. For example, older people didn’t regularly use the internet and email, but younger members of the workforce did. The implication of this is that important work updates and news on social media could be easily missed.

The age profile also suggested that the bureau urgently needed to put in place recruitment and retention strategies. We found that most of the older workers at the bureau were retiring. This meant a loss of talent and skills because experience and skills hadn’t been passed along to younger workers.

We found that the bureau had not put in place opportunities for younger members of its workforce to learn from work shadowing, mentorship or apprenticeship as well as leadership development. This is important for continuity.

Some answers

Undoubtedly, workplaces face challenges, even with the best laid out plans.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

One of the biggest is the question of ensuring that there is a talent pool to replace the current workforce as they approach retirement. This is also known as accession of the younger generation into the workplace. This is particularly pressing in the context of an ageing workforce.

Research has pointed out that management should be aware of the characteristics of the different generations (notably Generation Y, also known as the millennials, which refers to a group of people born from the early 1980s through to the turn of the millennium) even though it may also bring about inter-generational conflict in the workplace.

The answer lies in making sure that each generation’s unique values and office expectations are managed. This can be through job rotation, team-bonding, equality and diversity training sessions and the opportunity and space for sharing experiences.

Organisations should also have clearly defined roles and responsibilities to all staff without discrimination to ensure that all employees work in harmony.

For its part, the bureau needed to design a future workforce composition through detailed succession planning and talent management.

There seemed to be some degree of optimism about this among the respondents in our research. Many believed that the bureau would indeed make headway in recruiting in ways that ensured the percentage of young people – as well as women – would increase. They also believed that this would lead to a greater tolerance for minorities.

Nnamdi O. Madichie, Professor of Marketing & Entrepreneurship, Nnamdi Azikiwe University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article. The Conversation

About The Author

THE CONVERSATION

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Featured

Kenya: the shameful truth about British colonial abuse and how it was covered up

As militant nationalism, including the Mau Mau rebellion, grew against the colonial state, a state of emergency was declared in 1952. It introduced a...

9 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt denies defunding Kenyatta, lists tax-exempted benefits

Mwaura stated that Kenyatta receives a monthly pension of Sh1.6 million, and tax-exempted monthly allowances totaling Sh 1 million, which include entertainment, house, fuel,...

14 hours ago

Haiti Mission

Ruto receives Haiti pre-deployment brief, says confident police will deliver

The 1,000-strong police units, drawn from the paramilitary General Service Unit Recce Squad and the Administration Police Rapid Deployment Force and Special Operations Group,...

15 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

President Ruto invited to Ukraine Peace summit in Switzerland: Mudavadi

The "Summit on Peace in Ukraine," set for June 15–16, will address the ongoing conflict that has persisted for over 800 days.

16 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Mudavadi meets EU delegation in Nairobi ahead of Ukraine Peace Summit

The EU delegation was led by EU Ambassador to Kenya Henriette Geiger.

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Over 490,000 learners yet to report to school due to flooding

NAIROBI Kenya, May 31- Over 490,000 learners are yet to report to school weeks after second term reopening due to flooding. According to a...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto: Innovative strategies will help combat threats

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31 – President William Ruto has asked the Kenya Defence Forces to develop more efficient ways of tackling the country’s security...

17 hours ago
Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA. Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA.

NATIONAL NEWS

Kibera court sentences man to death for robbing his victim of Sh 23, 000 phone

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31- Kibera Law Court on Thursday sentenced a man to death for the offence of robbery with violence in January this...

17 hours ago