Kenyans least bothered about public participation – Infotrak

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 6 – Kenyans are least bothered about public participation, with a recent survey by Infrotrak projecting interest at 3 percent.

According to the study, those interviewed listed the disregard shown by those in authority of their thoughts and opinions on major issues.

Infotrak’s research manager Johvine Wanyingo stated that many are of the opinion that since parliament makes the final decisions, their opinions are now meaningless.

“Before any policy is passed it has to be subjected to public participation process however in terms of issues Kenyans are no longer raising it as a major key issue of concern and we want to hypothesize this is because many times our leaders bulldoze they give opinion at public baraza but in the long run peoples opinion don’t matter,” Wanyingo said.

“Several elected leaders always say that in as much as people give their opinions the final decisions are made by the house where the majority takes the win when they vote for those decision.What really matters is the decision made by the house,” he stated.

The high cost of living and unemployment topped the list of major concerns of 49 percent of Kenyans while 30 percent demanded a resolution to unemployment.

High cost of doing business, access to healthcare, corruption, youth unemployment, equal distribution of resources and high taxations were also listed among key issues of concern that Kenyans want prioritized by the government.

