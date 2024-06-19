Connect with us

ODPC Director General Immaculate Kassait/FILE/ODPC

Kenyans cautioned against sharing leaders’ phone numbers without consent after MPs’ lines were circulated

The advisory comes as the contact details of a section of leaders and their families continue to be circulated online in the ongoing heated debated on the proposed Finance Bill 2024.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 – The Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (ODPC) has issued a warning against unauthorized sharing of personal data such as names and phone numbers.

The Data Commissioner Immaculate Kassait cautioned that such actions violates individuals’ rights to privacy.

“This practice has been happening without the affected citizens consent contrary to the provisions of Article 31 of the Constitution of Kenya, the Data Protection Act, 2019 and its attendant regulations,’ she said.

She advised members of public to refrain from further sharing of personal information firing a warning shot that such actions could result to prosecution.

Kassait called on any aggrieved party to file their complaint at the ODPC for action

“The Office encourages any member of public whose privacy has been violated to file a complaint via: complaint@odpc.go.ke,” she said.

In what appears to be a coordinated campaign, Kenyans opposed to the proposed Finance Bill have been sharing leaders’ contact details across the country to pressure them into making decisions that promote the welfare of the common mwananchi.

Some of the phone numbers shared include that of President William Ruto.

Several leaders have decried the harassment, citing countless messages from concerned citizens.

However, some leaders have support the public’s rallying call, asserting that it is the right of Kenyans to demand accountability from their elected representatives.

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

