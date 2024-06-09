Kenyan Tea Manufacturers Sign Landmark MoU with China at Nairobi Cultural Festival

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 9, 2024 – A Kenyan tea manufacturer has signed an agreement with China to enhance the export of value-added tea to the Chinese market and beyond.

This landmark agreement between Zonken and Njeru Tea Factory, aimed at improving the quality of Kenyan tea and expanding its global reach, was sealed on Saturday at the Nairobi International Cultural Festival held at the Nairobi National Museum.

The festival, themed “The World at a Glance,” featured the “Tea for Harmony: Yaji Cultural Salon 2024,” a highlight of China’s rich tea culture.

The event was graced by Master Xie Yongzhong, a distinguished inheritor of Qimen black tea processing techniques, which are recognized as China National Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Master Xie showcased the unique and time-honored methods of Qimen black tea processing, serving guests exquisite Qimen black tea and sharing his extensive knowledge.

Dr. Tang Jianjun of the Chinese Embassy emphasized the cultural significance of tea in promoting harmony and the importance of this collaboration.

“Tea embodies harmony, a virtue championed by Chinese President Xi Jinping in advocating for a community with a shared future for mankind. This partnership between Kenya and China is a testament to building such a community. This year, ‘Tea for Harmony’ has been celebrated in 50 countries, including Kenya,” Counselor Tang stated.

China, a global leader in tea manufacturing and consumption, boasts tea processing techniques that date back over 1,000 years. In contrast, Kenya’s tea industry is about a century old. This partnership aims to leverage China’s advanced skills to enhance the quality and marketability of Kenyan tea.

Henry Njeru, Managing Director of Njeru Tea Manufacturers, highlighted the potential benefits of this collaboration. “This MoU allows us to exchange technologies and gain valuable insights from China’s rich tea culture. By incorporating advanced Chinese techniques, we can significantly increase the value of Kenyan tea and boost our revenue from tea exports,” Njeru explained. “With the auction not yielding much for farmers, diversifying our markets is crucial. The Chinese market, with its growing interest in black tea, presents a significant opportunity.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Master Xie Yongzhong expressed his commitment to this partnership. “With 52 years of experience in the tea business, I am eager to collaborate with Kenyan tea companies. Our goal is to train local tea masters to produce tea of the same high standard as China,” he said. “Kenya’s high-quality tea leaves, combined with Chinese processing skills, can create exceptional Kenyan black tea.”

Njeru is optimistic about the prospects for Kenyan tea in China’s vast market. “The Chinese are now seeking black tea, and Kenya, with its unique tea clones and flavors, is well-positioned to meet this demand. This partnership is timely, as the Chinese market shifts from green to black tea.”

The event, attended by the chairman of the National Museums of Kenya Edwin Abonyo and representatives of the Department of Culture, underscored the significance of tea as a cultural bridge connecting China and the rest of the world. This MoU marks a new chapter in Kenya’s tea industry, promising enhanced quality, expanded markets, and a stronger cultural bond between Kenya and China.

About The Author