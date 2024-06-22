Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Top stories

Kenyan Leaders Under Fire in Lengthy X-Space Debate Over Finance Bill 2024

More protests are planned in Nairobi and other major cities next week.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 22 – Kenyan leaders and government supporters faced sharp criticism on Saturday from thousands of Kenyans online for endorsing the proposed Finance Bill 2024 while neglecting the country’s challenges.

The Bill passed Thursday seeks to raise taxes in most commodities and sectors further making life hard for most Kenyans.

In a heated online discussion that spanned over seven hours with more than 60,000 participants, including senior officials, speakers accused leaders of misusing taxpayer funds instead of improving citizens’ lives.

Among those in the Twitter Space were Roads Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, who faced scrutiny for alleged fiscal mismanagement and taxation burden on Kenyans.

The X-Space was a culmination of street protests last week in various parts of the country, including Nairobi where at least two protesters were shot dead by police.

Participants reiterated their unwavering stance in defending their rights, condemning what they perceived as political intimidation. Popular influencer Amerix, known for “Masculinity Saturdays,” addressed Senator Cheruiyot directly, highlighting youth unemployment issues and criticizing the use of public funds for charitable donations.

The discussion turned confrontational when Murkomen attempted to discuss the Finance Bill but was redirected to address allegations concerning the detained content creator Billy Simani, alias Crazy Nairobian.

“I have no information on Billy,” Murkomen responded amidst demands to disclose the influencer’s whereabouts.

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura and President William Ruto’s Digital Strategist Dennis Itumbi were also lambasted for their perceived role in suppressing dissent.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Efforts by some participants to allow political figures to join the conversation were met with opposition, as hosts sought to maintain focus on grassroots voices and youth grievances.

The dialogue also drew participants from the Diaspora, critical of the Finance Bill and advocating for job creation initiatives within Kenya rather than exporting labor.

“I didn’t choose Diaspora willingly; it was due to Kenya’s tough conditions,” lamented one participant.

Amid accusations that movements like “Reject Finance Bill” and “Occupy Parliament” were funded by individuals, participants emphasized that these protests stemmed from genuine concerns over Kenya’s economic challenges.

The GenZs have vowed more protests next week in what is dubbed Occupy Parliament and State House.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Activists seek answers on whereabouts of content creator Crazy Nairobian

The organizations including Amnesty International, the Law Society, Kenya Medical Association, Defenders Coalition, the Independent Medical Legal Union and the Bloggers Association of Kenya...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Netizens rally against Finance Bill with brief Ruto appearance at X forum

The Finance Bill 2024 continues to provoke widespread anger among Gen Z, who pledge to escalate protests to pressure the government into withdrawing it.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Don’t get intimidated by the protestors: Cheruiyot tells MPs

Speaking in Kericho on Saturday, Cheruiyot lauded the MPs who voted for the Bill saying the demonstrations going on in the country should not...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

LSK issues 3-week ultimatum for DCI, IPOA to unmask Rex Masai’s killers

Masai died after sustaining gunshot wounds following shooting blamed on the police. He was participating in demonstrations against the Finance Bill on Thursday.

5 hours ago

Africa

AU Security Council proposes new Somalia Mission to support state-building

The Council decided  that the post-ATMIS Mission must be given a strong political mandate, with scope, size, posture, composition, and duration aligning with existing...

8 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PCS: Finance Bill rejection will be a no confidence vote. We must not allow it

Mudavadi warned the failure of the Bill could be exploited by those opposed to the government to force President Ruto out of office and...

9 hours ago

County News

Wandayi protests alleged plot to shut down UoN’s Kisumu Campus

He said the management of the University must rescind the decision noting a number of students have passed through the Campus successfully.

9 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

Water project halted to protect nesting swallows: China Daily

A westward-facing earthen cliff, stretching over 30 meters in length and towering nearly 20 meters high, gleams under the sun's golden embrace, painting a...

10 hours ago
Advertisement