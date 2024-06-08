Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
KAF pilots fly a formation of F5 jets during the 60th Anniversary celebrations/KDF

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya to train 200 KAF pilots annually from next year

President Ruto stated that the initiative seeks to bolster KAF’s capabilities and enhance Kenya’s role in regional security efforts.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 — President William Ruto has pledged budgetary support to train at least 200 Kenya Air Force (KAF) pilots annually, starting next year.

Speaking Saturday during the 60th anniversary of the KAF in Nairobi’s Eastleigh Moi Air Base, Ruto stated that the initiative seeks to bolster KAF’s capabilities and enhance Kenya’s role in regional security efforts.

He emphasized that this decision followed discussions with the military command, which confirmed the KAF’s readiness for this expansion.

“As I discussed with the military command in Kenya, the Kenya Air Force have promised me that they have the capabilities,” Ruto said.

The commitment comes at a time when Kenyan troops are deployed in peacekeeping missions in the region.

The announcement also follows the recent decision by the United States to designate Kenya as a major Non-NATO ally, a status that enhances Kenya’s strategic importance in regional and global security dynamics.

During Ruto’s trip to the US in May, the Biden administration promised to provide Kenya with 16 US-manufactured helicopters to bolster its regional peacekeeping abilities.

The helicopters, including 8 Hueys and 8 MD-500s, will arrive in the country between late 2024 and summer 2025.

“The delivery of the 16 helicopters marks a significant milestone in U.S.-Kenya defense cooperation. The Hueys will enhance Kenya’s regional security capabilities, while the MD-500s will support peacekeeping missions,” the White House stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The delivery is part of a broader strategic investment by the United States in Kenya’s defense sector, reflecting a long-term commitment to building Kenya’s defense capabilities. The US committed as the two countries celebrate 60 years of diplomatic ties.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto flips flops on airbase height restriction amid security concerns

Ruto's stance on Saturday came barely a month after he ordered the lifting of a 12-floor ceiling for buildings near Moi Air Base (MAB)...

8 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Air Force honours Gichuru, Ogolla at anniversary event

KAF presented the token to Late Gen Francis Omondi Ogolla's son Joel, honouring the Chief of Defense Forces who died in a helicopter crash...

2 hours ago

EAC

EAC Heads of State appoint Veronica Nduva as SG

She replaces Ambassador Peter Mathuki, who will now advance Nairobi’s interests in Moscow.

2 hours ago

County News

Kandara man arrested after woman he offered a ride filed rape complaint

Peter Gitau Kimani is reported to have offered the woman a ride before making sexual advances on her, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI)...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila labels Ruto’s tax plan ‘a disaster in the making’

The former Prime Minister, who discontinued his hardline anti-government stance after President William Ruto fronted him for the AU Commission Chairmanship, warned that Kenyans...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki sustains pushback on Gachagua-backed Limuru III revenue push

Kindiki unleashed his latest criticism on the clamor supported by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in his latest tweet on the subject, seen as a...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua tells leaders not to vilify him over One Man, One Vote debate

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 7 – Deputy president Rigathi Gachaguahas called on leaders to stop vilifying him over his stance on the One Man-One Vote-one...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sabina Chege urges President Ruto, Gachagua to resolve their differences

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 7 – Nominated Member of Parliament Sabina Chege has called on President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua to resolve...

22 hours ago