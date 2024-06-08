Kenya to train 200 KAF pilots annually from next year

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 — President William Ruto has pledged budgetary support to train at least 200 Kenya Air Force (KAF) pilots annually, starting next year.

Speaking Saturday during the 60th anniversary of the KAF in Nairobi’s Eastleigh Moi Air Base, Ruto stated that the initiative seeks to bolster KAF’s capabilities and enhance Kenya’s role in regional security efforts.

He emphasized that this decision followed discussions with the military command, which confirmed the KAF’s readiness for this expansion.

“As I discussed with the military command in Kenya, the Kenya Air Force have promised me that they have the capabilities,” Ruto said.

The commitment comes at a time when Kenyan troops are deployed in peacekeeping missions in the region.

The announcement also follows the recent decision by the United States to designate Kenya as a major Non-NATO ally, a status that enhances Kenya’s strategic importance in regional and global security dynamics.

During Ruto’s trip to the US in May, the Biden administration promised to provide Kenya with 16 US-manufactured helicopters to bolster its regional peacekeeping abilities.

The helicopters, including 8 Hueys and 8 MD-500s, will arrive in the country between late 2024 and summer 2025.

“The delivery of the 16 helicopters marks a significant milestone in U.S.-Kenya defense cooperation. The Hueys will enhance Kenya’s regional security capabilities, while the MD-500s will support peacekeeping missions,” the White House stated.

The delivery is part of a broader strategic investment by the United States in Kenya’s defense sector, reflecting a long-term commitment to building Kenya’s defense capabilities. The US committed as the two countries celebrate 60 years of diplomatic ties.

