Kenya's Ministry of Health Headquarters.

Capital Health

Kenya signs Sh59.7bn grants to support HIV, Tuberculosis, Malaria

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – Kenya has signed Global Fund grants amounting to USD 407, 989, 068 (Sh59.7 billion) to support HIV, Tuberculosis (TB) and Malaria interventions.

The Global Fund grants is a partnership between governments, civil society, the private sector and people affected by diseases designed to accelerate the end of AIDS, TB and Malaria epidemics globally.

The partnership is set to last for a period of three years beginning July 2024 to June 2027.

According to the Ministry of Health, the global fund support has helped the country achieve tremendous outcomes including a remarkable decline in new HIV infections and HIV-related Mortality brought about by the increased access to HIV testing, treatment and prevention services.

In regard to the TB programme, there has been a recorded treatment success rate of 86 per cent.

The new global fund grants will support the provision of quality care and prevention services for all people with TB, leprosy and lung diseases.

It will also contribute to attainment of universal health coverage through comprehensive HIV prevention, treatment and care.

It will ensure social support and Social Health Insurance fund (SHIF) premiums for TB/HIV/Malaria needy patients to access full SHIF benefit package.

The fund is also to reduce malaria incidence and deaths by at least 75 percent by 2027.

