Kenya signs IGAD Protocol on Transhumance

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 7 – Kenya on Thursday signed the Inter-governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Protocol on Transhumance.

The protocol, which seeks to facilitate the cross-border movement of pastoralists and their herds, is designed to maximize the economic potential of pastoralism while minimizing the risks of animal disease.

The signing followed a successful meeting between Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi with the IGAD Secretariat Delegation, led by Dr. Fatma Adan, IGAD Head of Mission in Kenya.

“The Protocol is critical as it provides a framework for free, safe, and orderly cross-border mobility of transhumance livestock and herders in search of water and pasture in the IGAD Member States,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Following the signing, the protocol will be submitted to the Cabinet and thereafter to the National Assembly for approval of ratification by Kenya.

Kenya becomes the sixth IGAD Member State to sign the Protocol, following Ethiopia, Sudan, South Sudan, Uganda, and Djibouti.

The Protocol was adopted during the 72nd Extra-Ordinary Session of the IGAD Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs held in June 2021.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry pointed out that the Protocol also focuses on conflict prevention, mitigation and resolution, fostering peaceful coexistence and reducing the risk of violence.

It also encourages cooperation and coordination among neighboring countries to address common cross-border challenges.

The meeting was attended by the Principal Secretary, State Department for Livestock Development, Jonathan Mueke, Col. (Rtd.) Ali Raso Dido, and Sarah Korere from the Parliamentary Pastoralist Group.

Ambassador Joseph Vungo, the Registrar of Treaties at the State Department for Foreign Affairs, was also present.

