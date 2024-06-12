Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Power plans to upgrade 7.4mn prepaid meters

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 12 – Kenya Power has rolled out a campaign targeting 7.4 million customers on the upgraded electricity prepaid meter system.

All customers enrolled in the prepaid system will receive two codes, including a reset and update code, through the Short Message Service (SMS) from Kenya Power to update their meters through the exercise set to be conducted in phases to avoid overwhelming the system.

Speaking during the ‘Update token Meter Yako’ campaign at Stima Plaza on Wednesday, Kenya Power CEO Engineer Joseph Siror said the update is part of an ongoing global exercise that targets all prepaid meters that use the Standard Transfer Specification (STS), a universal method to transfer tokens to prepaid meters.

He noted that the deadline for the exercise is August 31, 2024, urging customers enrolled in the prepaid token system to ensure they update their prepaid token meters to be able to access electricity.

“A total of 7.4 million prepaid meters are targeted for this exercise. All prepaid meters that will not have been updated by the deadline date will stop accepting the tokens after the deadline date,” said Siror.

The power utility firm stated that the exercise seeks to ensure that the token meters are upgraded into the new system to ensure the security of generated electricity tokens.

The transition exercise into the upgraded system, however, will not interfere with the electricity token pricing.

“We have put in place elaborate measures to ensure that all our customers are fully empowered and assisted in updating their meters to continue to enjoy our services,” Siror stated.

“The campaign will provide all the necessary information about the exercise to the targeted customers to enable them to update their meters as soon as they receive the message from Kenya Power prompting them to do so.”

Kenya Power assured that the update will not impact existing tokens that are already loaded into the meter.

Customers were, however, advised to load any previously purchased tokens before updating their meters, as failure to do so would render them invalid.

“Customers will receive two codes from Kenya Power when they purchase tokens. They will be required to key the codes to their meter following the steps indicated in the SMS before loading the new token,” added Siror.

The firm also stated that it will send the codes directly to customers who haven’t purchased tokens to notify them to update their meters.

In this article:
