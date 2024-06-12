Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Power embarks on Update Token Metre Yako ahead of Aug deadline

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 – Kenya Power is set to send prepaid customers reset and update codes to upgrade token devices to new vending platform by August 31.

According to the power utility company, a code will be used to uniquely identify each prepaid meter token that is generated at the point of purchase.

The process dubbed ‘Update Token Metre Yako,’ ensures that the units are safe by preventing replication in the system and will affect all pre-paid metres.

The deadline for the update is August 31 this year after which metres will not accept tokens generated.

About The Author

WANGECHI PURITY

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi County Govt to receive largest allocation of Equitable Share in 2024/2025 financial year

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 12 – The Nairobi County Government will receive the lion’s share of the Sh400 billion to be shared among counties. This...

58 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Questions raised how Kisii University was allocated highest KCSE cohort despite insufficient capacity

NAIROBI, Kenya June 11- Members of Parliament have commenced investigations on student placement in various universities as certain higher learning institutions received huge enrollment...

3 hours ago
Gachagua remains steadfast in his mission to unite the Mt. Kenya region by advocating for fair resource allocation through the "one man, one shilling, one vote" campaign. Gachagua remains steadfast in his mission to unite the Mt. Kenya region by advocating for fair resource allocation through the "one man, one shilling, one vote" campaign.

Kenya

Ichung’wah slams Gachagua’s ‘power greed’ as Kenya Kwanza tensions mount

The ongoing tension within Kenya's ruling Kenya Kwanza government stirs recollections of a bitter rift between President Ruto, formerly deputy to his predecessor Uhuru...

14 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto holds talks with Uhuru on concerns regarding his office, staff

The decision was made during a cabinet meeting where Head of Public Service Felix Koskei was tasked to head the team that will also...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Man masquerading as Spice FM’s host Eric Latiff arraigned

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – A man posing as Spice FM’s host Eric Latiff has been arraigned for impersonation. While appearing before Milimani Principal...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

All electric motorbikes for chiefs and assistants in ambitious climate plan

PS Omollo said the initiative places Chiefs and their Assistants at the centre of the fight against climate change at the grassroots.

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Gachagua hosts 11-year-old Poet Princess of Nakuru for breakfast, Promises to pay her school fees

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his Spouse Pastor Dorcas Rigathi at the Official Residence in Karen, on Tuesday hosted...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Stop using UDA internal wrangles to incite Kenyans against each other, Wandayi says

SIAYA, Kenya, Jun 11 – National assembly minority leader, Opiyo Wandayi is accusing a section of the Kenya kwanza leaders of using the internal...

22 hours ago