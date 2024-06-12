Kenya Power embarks on Update Token Metre Yako ahead of Aug deadline

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 – Kenya Power is set to send prepaid customers reset and update codes to upgrade token devices to new vending platform by August 31.

According to the power utility company, a code will be used to uniquely identify each prepaid meter token that is generated at the point of purchase.

The process dubbed ‘Update Token Metre Yako,’ ensures that the units are safe by preventing replication in the system and will affect all pre-paid metres.

The deadline for the update is August 31 this year after which metres will not accept tokens generated.

