The utility firm said its customers can now buy tokens through its online modules including bank and mobile money platforms/FILE

Kenya Power confirms the resumption of prepaid token vending

The upgrade initially slated for completion on Sunday disrupted all the prepaid services leading to delays in processing and delivering prepaid tokens.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4 — Kenya Power has announced the resumption of its prepaid vending system following an initiated upgrade on Saturday.

The utility firm said its customers can now buy tokens through its online modules including bank and mobile money platforms.

“We are pleased to inform our customers that the scheduled upgrade of our prepaid token vending system was successfully completed yesterday (Monday) at 10pm,” the firm stated on Tuesday.

“Our prepaid customers can now buy their electricity tokens via all payment channels including M-PESA Playbill number 888880, Airtel Money and banking channels,” the utility firm added.

Kenya Power announced interruptions on the prepaid token vending system from June 2 to June 3, 2024, to facilitate a system network upgrade.

The upgrade initially slated for completion on Sunday disrupted all the prepaid services leading to delays in processing and delivering prepaid tokens.

Kenya Power is working to phase out postpaid meters in rural areas within three years.

In a notification issued in January, the utility company said the move seeks to eradicate power theft and additional costs that involve hiring meter readers.

The firm has 2.1 million customers connected through the postpaid system, while 6.8 million are on prepaid.

Kenya Power recorded Sh319 million in net earnings for the half-year ending December 2023, a relief from a net loss of Sh1.1 billion in the previous half-year period ending in December 2022.

The firm attributed the increase to increased electricity sales, a cost-reflective tariff, and the deployment of a Rapid Results Initiative (RRI) meant to fast-track meter installation in line with the nationwide connectivity push on increased electricity sales.

In this article:
