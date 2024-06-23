Connect with us

The moment a GenZ waved a Kenyan flag during a church service at the Holy Family Basilica on June 23, 2024 chanting Reject the Finance Bill.

Kenya Flag waving Youth Leads Anti-Finance Bill Chant at Holy Family Basilica

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 23 – A youth waving Kenya’s national flag took center stage on Sunday, leading the congregation at Holy Family Basilica in chants of ‘Reject The Finance Bill’ during Mass.

The young man, a member of the Church’s youth group, was initially invited to make announcements about upcoming activities, including an inter-denominational Prayer Walk to protest the Finance Bill 2024.

“We would like to thank our Shepherds, Archbishop Philip Anyolo and our Bishop, for always taking their time to show us the importance of making informed decisions and asking us to stand up for justice. We urge you as Christians to pray for us and to remind you that the enemy is one, the Finance Bill,” emphasized a member of the youth group.

After holding up the national flag alone at the altar, the congregation erupted into applause as he began the anti-Finance Bill chant. “Let’s give him a round of applause for speaking out,” the service leader urged, as the young man returned to his seat.

Last week, Holy Family Basilica made headlines when police used tear gas to disperse protesters during anti-Finance Bill 2024 demonstrations, preventing them from entering the compound. Social media comparisons were drawn with nearby Jamia Mosque, which reportedly allowed protesters entry before police intervened.

In a statement dated June 21, Archbishop Philip Anyolo clarified the decision to prioritize safety at the Holy Family Parochial Primary School within the church compound. “Our primary concern is the safety of the young pupils at our school. We uphold our duty of care for them,” Archbishop Anyolo affirmed.

Kenya’s independent policing review body, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), has launched an investigation into the killing of two protesters shot by police during mass anti-tax demonstrations in Nairobi and other major cities. The protests were primarily led by youths from the GenZ generation, who took to the streets to fight for their future. The killings have sparked outrage, with more massive demonstrations planned for this week.

The violent protests erupted last week as parliament voted on a controversial finance bill that seeks to increase taxes on key commodities and services. The government has faced backlash and protests since Tuesday over the bill and was forced to amend it after dozens of demonstrators rallied outside the country’s parliament building. Police have been breaking up peaceful protests with tear gas and water cannons around Nairobi and other major cities, including the coastal city of Mombasa.

Among the taxes suspended were a 16% value-added tax on bread and a 2.5% tax on motor vehicles, according to a statement from Kenya’s presidency. Additionally, a proposed increase in mobile money transfer fees was shelved, along with taxes on vegetable oil. Levies on locally produced products such as diapers and sanitary towels have also been dropped. However, these changes have not satisfied protesters, who are calling for the bill to be scrapped entirely.

Mass arrests were recorded in Nairobi earlier on Tuesday, with at least 283 people, including journalists covering the protests, detained by police, according to civil society groups.

Young Kenyans, or GenZs, say they are fighting for their future and are using social media platforms such as TikTok to amplify their message. The app, known for its short, engaging videos, has transformed from an entertainment hub into a platform for social and political activism. TikTok’s live streaming feature has been pivotal during the protests, as activists use it to provide real-time updates, broadcast live from protest sites, and document any instances of police brutality or overreach.

