Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Ruto said the impact of the database is already evident adding farmers have been able to access subsidized fertilizer through the Fertilizer Subsidy Programme/PCS

FOOD SECURITY

Kenya developing farmers, agriprenuers database in push for food security

The Kenya Integrated Agriculture Information System with 6.4 million farmers already registered will enhance the coordination of agricultural production and streamline service delivery across the sector.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1 — President William Ruto has vowed sustained efforts towards attaining food security through a digital database linking farmers and agriprenuers.

Ruto who led the 61st Madaraka Day celebrations in Bungoma on Saturday, said the Kenya Integrated Agriculture Information System with 6.4 million farmers already registered will enhance the coordination of agricultural production and streamline service delivery across the sector.

“To enhance our capacity to coordinate agricultural production and deliver services to the sector more efficiently, we are developing and integrating a farmers’ and agripreneurs database into the Kenya Integrated Agriculture Information System,” President Ruto stated.

“Our aim is to serve them better by improving access, sharing, and utilization of information in the agricultural sector.”

Ruto said the impact of the database is already evident adding farmers have been able to access subsidized fertilizer through the Fertilizer Subsidy Programme, along with animal feed and certified seeds, more easily and affordably.

“Since we began to distribute subsidized fertilizer last year, 15 million 50kg bags of crop- and soil-specific fertilizers have been distributed,” Ruto announced, underscoring the tangible benefits that farmers are experiencing.

He said strategic interventions by the government have also led to a notable increase in value addition initiatives.

Coffee production

The government’s efforts to boost coffee productivity from 2kg to 10kg per tree and increase annual production from 50,000 metric tons to 102,000 metric tons by 2027 are well underway, he said.

“Under the coffee sector reforms that we initiated, a KSh4 billion coffee cherry fund was established,” Ruto explained.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Sh2 billion of this fund has already been paid out, with the remaining amount allocated for the 2024/2025 financial year. This will ensure farmers get good returns for their investments. Additionally, we are writing off Sh6.9 billion in debt owed by coffee cooperatives.”

Ruto also highlighted developments in the edible oils value chain citing efforts to boost the production of sunflower, palm oil, and canola.

In 2023, 70 tonnes of sunflower seeds were purchased, with 40 tonnes distributed to farmers, he noted.

Ruto said the government availed another 40 tonnes of seed to the Agricultural Development Corporation for seed multiplication.

Further, he said, the Agriculture and Food Authority has procured and distributed 500 metric tonnes of seeds, worth Sh241 million, to farmers in 24 counties.

Ruto noted a Sh414 million budget for the National Edible Oils Promotion Project under the 2024/2025 financial year.

In the cotton industry, the government aims to increase production from 2,500 bales in 2022 to 107,000 bales by 2025 and modernize ginneries.

“We plan to expand cotton farming from 9,300 acres in 2022 to 41,000 acres in 2023, distributing 15,700kg of seeds to farmers in Busia and another 20,000kg to farmers in Meru, Makueni, Kitui, and Machakos,” Ruto detailed.

President Ruto underscored the government’s commitment to provide subsidized fertilizer through the tried and tested e-voucher system.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He noted farmers had harvested 5,000 acres in Lamu, with the government negotiating a price increase from Sh54 a kilo to Sh72.

Ruto said the government was allocating Sh150 million for the Cotton Industry Revitalization in the 2024/2025 financial year.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto opens western region Immigration Office in Bungoma

Residents of the counties of Bungoma, Kakamega, Vihiga and Trans Nzoia with a combined of population of around six million people are expected to...

3 hours ago

Haiti Mission

Ruto receives Haiti pre-deployment brief, says confident police will deliver

The 1,000-strong police units, drawn from the paramilitary General Service Unit Recce Squad and the Administration Police Rapid Deployment Force and Special Operations Group,...

24 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

President Ruto invited to Ukraine Peace summit in Switzerland: Mudavadi

The "Summit on Peace in Ukraine," set for June 15–16, will address the ongoing conflict that has persisted for over 800 days.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Gachagua cracks ribs over Ruto’s holding of Wife’s hand during US visit

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua allayed off politics in the National Prayer Breakfast and instead brought to fore humorous highlights...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto says govt to run tight budget amid austerity measures

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30 – President William Ruto has reassured his administration to run a balanced budget before the end of his term following...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto says ‘friends’ offered him private jet to the US for Sh10mn

The Head of State argued that Kenya's reputation informed the gesture by the undisclosed friends. It was not immediately clear whether he was referring...

2 days ago

Haiti Mission

Kenya welcomes appointment of new Haiti PM, affirms mission readiness

President William Ruto welcomed Tuesday's announcement with a commitment to support the Caribbean nation to emerge from its current crisis.

3 days ago

Africa

Ruto sustains push to reform global financial architecture

President Ruto was speaking during the official opening of the 59th Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank Group and the African Development Fund...

3 days ago