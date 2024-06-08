Connect with us

June 8, 2024 | A members of the Kenya Air Force paratroopers unit land at the Eastleigh Air Base during anniversary celebrations/PCS

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Air Force honours Gichuru, Ogolla at anniversary event

KAF presented the token to Late Gen Francis Omondi Ogolla’s son Joel, honouring the Chief of Defense Forces who died in a helicopter crash in April.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 — The Kenya Air Force (KAF) has presented miniature swords to two former commanders in honour of their service as the formation marked its 60th anniversary.

KAF’s first commander Major General (Rtd) Dedan Gichuru received the recognition at the Eastleigh Air Base on Saturday in an event presided over by President William Ruto.

KAF presented a similar token to Late Gen Francis Omondi Ogolla’s son Joel, honouring the Chief of Defense Forces who died in a helicopter crash in April.

Air Force Commander Major General Fatuma Ahmed, who also hailed veterans, asserted that their contribution to the service played a significant role to KAF’s current standing.  

”We recognize and appreciate the efforts of all Kenya Air force retired personnel, especially the general officers whose vision and selfless efforts have seen us where we are today and whose contribution to the service will be forever cherished,” she said.

Gichuru served in the Air Force as its first commander in 1965 shortly after independence.

General Ogolla on the other hand served as Air Force Commander period to his appointment as CDF.

The presentation of miniature swords to retiring military officers is a tradition that dates back centuries, with roots in both European and American military customs.

Historically, swords have been emblematic of honor, valor, and duty, serving as a tangible reminder of the warrior’s commitment to protect and serve their country.

In contemporary times, the miniature sword has evolved into a ceremonial artifact, symbolizing the culmination of an officer’s career and their transition from active duty to the honored status of a veteran.

