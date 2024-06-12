Connect with us

A dashcam view of Mombasa Road at Total Energies, Syokimau/CFM

NATIONAL NEWS

KeNHA announces 4-day closure of Mombasa road at Katani junction

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 – The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has declared the temporary closure of a segment of Mombasa Road from tomorrow until Sunday.

According to the agency, the closure will affect the vicinity near Katani Road Junction.

It pointed out that traffic disruption is expected as a result along the lanes headed towards Mombasa, owing to the construction of the mid-span footbridge foundation.

It has advised motorists to adhere to the outlined traffic management strategies and collaborate with law enforcement officers and traffic marshals stationed on-site.

