Karachi Grapples with Deadly Robberies and Violence

Karachi, Pakistan June 5 – The city continues to grapple with a surge in crime, with another robbery turning deadly. A 27-year-old mechanical engineer and gold medalist, identified as Irtiza, was brutally murdered in the Gulshan Iqbal area while resisting a robbery attempt.

Despite surrendering his motorcycle, Irtiza attempted to hide behind the vehicle. However, the robbers shot him, resulting in his tragic death. Irtiza, who was married just two years ago, has left his family and community in mourning.

In a separate incident, the SHO of Gulshan Iqbal police station has been suspended following a robbery attempt against a woman near North Nazimabad’s Five Star area. Motorcycle-borne assailants snatched her purse and even assaulted her. The perpetrators fled the scene with the purse after threatening the woman with a weapon.

CCTV footage shows the assailants assaulting the woman after she resisted. She attempted to flee, but they managed to snatch her purse. Police confirmed that the victim has not yet filed a complaint regarding the incident.

Meanwhile, in Orangi Town, a robbery suspect was caught red-handed and subsequently died due to mob violence. The deceased robber’s accomplices are still being sought by the police. Weapons and stolen goods were recovered from the suspect.

The recent incidents highlight the escalating crime situation in Karachi, raising concerns about public safety and the effectiveness of law enforcement in the city.

