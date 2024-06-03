KANU to appeal court ruling revoking KICC land title

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 3 – The Kenya African National Union (KANU) says it will appeal the court ruling revoking the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) land titles.

In a statement, KANU stated that it has instructed its legal team to file a notice of appeal with immediate effect.

It further maintained that the allocation of the parcel of land was procedurally effected under the previous constitution.

“We insist on our position that the Kenya African National Union is the legitimate and bona fide owner of the said parcel of Land,” the party said in a statement.

The Environment and Land Court has ruled that the land on which the Kenyatta International Convention Centre belongs to the government after revoking the title issued to the KANU in May 1969.

According to Justice Jacqueline Mogeni, the land was illegally and unlawfully acquired by KANU, the independent party.

She further issued a declaration that the Ministry of Touism is the lawful owner of the land.

“The allocation of the property to Kanu without following legal procedure is unlawful and illegal,” she said.

She questioned how late President Daniel Arap Moi was allocated the land that was surveyed and allotted for public use.

She observed that KANU did not in evidence present the procedure of how public land was allienated and then allocated to chairman of a political party.

She said the commissioner of lands had no power to alienate suit premises to KANU.

Kanu filed the case before the environment and land court in 2020.

It sought to reclaim the land saying it was allocated to it May 1969 by the commissioner of lands.

