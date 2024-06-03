Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

NATIONAL NEWS

KANU to appeal court ruling revoking KICC land title

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 3 – The Kenya African National Union (KANU) says it will appeal the court ruling revoking the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) land titles.

In a statement, KANU stated that it has instructed its legal team to file a notice of appeal with immediate effect.

It further maintained that the allocation of the parcel of land was procedurally effected under the previous constitution.

“We insist on our position that the Kenya African National Union is the legitimate and bona fide owner of the said parcel of Land,” the party said in a statement.

The Environment and Land Court has ruled that the land on which the Kenyatta International Convention Centre belongs to the government after revoking the title issued to the KANU in May 1969.

According to Justice Jacqueline Mogeni, the land was illegally and unlawfully acquired by KANU, the independent party.

She further issued a declaration that the Ministry of Touism is the lawful owner of the land.

“The allocation of the property to Kanu without following legal procedure is unlawful and illegal,” she said.

She questioned how late President Daniel Arap Moi was allocated the land that was surveyed and allotted for public use.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

She observed that KANU did not in evidence present the procedure of how public land was allienated and then allocated to chairman of a political party.

She said the commissioner of lands had no power to alienate suit premises to KANU.

Kanu filed the case before the environment and land court in 2020.

It sought to reclaim the land saying it was allocated to it May 1969 by the commissioner of lands.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Teenage motorist filmed beating Kenyan policeman arrested

Kenyan police have arrested a 19-year-old motorist who was filmed beating up a traffic policeman on a road in the capital, Nairobi. In a...

41 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NITA Director General, 3 others charged in sewing machines tender probe

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 3 – The National Industrial Training Authority (NITA) Director General Stephen Ogenga has been charged with corruption in a sewing machines...

43 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Day school heads welcome the reinstatement of government’s school feeding program

MURANG’A, Kenya, June 3 – Day secondary school heads have welcomed a move by MPs to reinstate the school feeding programme which had been...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court rules KICC land belongs to govt after revoking title issued to KANU

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 3 – The Environment and Land Court has ruled that the land on which the Kenyatta International Convention Centre belongs to...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police officer in Elgeyo Marakwet commits suicide after shooting 2 forest rangers dead

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 3 – A police officer in Elgeyo Marakwet has committed suicide after shooting two forest rangers dead in a suspected love...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to fight Muguka with the same energy like illicit brew – Duale

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 3 – Defence Cabinet secretary Aden Duale now says the government has declared war against drug and substance abuse which  calls...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KENYA’s inflation rate rises to 5.1pc in May – KNBS

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 3 – Kenya’s inflation rate rose to 5.1percent in May up from 5.0 percent recorded in the previous Month of April...

4 hours ago

County News

City Hall to work with private developers to ensure discipline in the sector

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 3 – The Nairobi County Government has pledged to work with the Kenya Private Developers Association (KPDA) to ensure discipline and...

5 hours ago