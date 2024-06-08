Kandara man arrested after woman he offered a ride filed rape complaint

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 — Police at Kandara Police Station in Murang’a are holding a man for attempted rape following a complaint by a 22-year-old woman.

Peter Gitau Kimani is reported to have offered the woman a ride before making sexual advances on her, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said on Saturday.

DCI said the lady, who reported the matter to the police, escaped the ordeal after unlocking the suspect’s car after putting up a spirited fight.

Police arrested the suspect at his house, foiling an alleged suicide attempt, and rushed him to Thika Level IV Hospital for medical attention.

The suspect is set to be arraigned in court to answer to attempted rape charges.

By Paula Auma

