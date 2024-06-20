Kalonzo praises Gen Z efforts against Finance Bill, urges MPs to reject proposals

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has commended the efforts Generation Z demonstrators against the Finance Bill 2024.

While expressing solidarity with their stance, Musyoka urged Members of Parliament to reject the bill in totality.

“I salute Kenya’s Gen Z and I stand in solidarity with you. Your voices are being heard loudly and clearly throughout the country. National Assembly, are you listening and will you heed your constituent’s demands to #RejectFinanceBill2024?,” he stated.

Demonstrations against the Finance Bill 2024 took place on Thursday in various parts of the country.

In Nairobi, police lobbed teargas to disperse protestors with City Hall way and Parliament building cordoned off with heavy security.

In Kisumu, the peaceful protest that was staged by Generation Z was overtaken by marauding youths.

The protests also rocked Nakuru town where chanting youths walked along the main Kenyatta Avenue waving placards with various messages.

Similar peaceful demonstrations are underway in Mombasa, Eldoret, Nanyuki, Nyeri, Kisii and Kakamega.

About The Author