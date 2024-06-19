Kalembe Ndile’s wife Magdalene dies following illness

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 – The wife of the late former Kibwezi Member of Parliament Kalembe Ndile has died.

According to Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua, Magdalene Kalembe died following an illness.

Mutua stated that she had been hospitalized at a Nairobi Hospital, where she was being treated for dengue fever.

“It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of Hon. Magdalene Kamene Nguluku Kalembe. Hon. Magdalene was the beloved wife of the late Hon. Kalembe Ndile, former MP for Kibwezi Constituency and Party Leader of The Independent Party (TIP),” he stated.

He stated that further announcements will be made follow after consultations with the family.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to the Kalembe/Nguluku family, friends, and all who knew her during this painful time of grief.”

