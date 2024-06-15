Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Chief Justice Martha Koome/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Judiciary leadership convenes meeting following Magistrate Kivuti’s death

Monica Kivuti sustained gushot injuries on Thursday when a senior police officers stormed her courtroom and shot at her before police officers manning the court neutralised him.

Published

GetIT411: CJ KOOME convenes Judiciary leadership meeting following the death of Makadara Principal Magistrate Kivuti; statement to follow. www.capitalfm.co.ke

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Koome promises court-specific security protocols following Makadara incident

Koome said the Judiciary will institute urgent security measures aimed at bolstering the safety of judicial officers and court users.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Judges to have stand-alone retirement scheme under proposed law

CJ Koome noted Judges have the longest tenure compared to other State and public officers based on their retirement age of 70 years.

June 4, 2024

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

CJ Koome endorses renaming SGBV Court the Gender Justice Court

The Chief Justice was speaking at a meeting to validate Case Types and Practice Directions for the SGBV Court, following publication of a report...

May 23, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

JSC to commence interviews for vacant High Court judge slots

The Commission shortlisted 100 candidates from a pool of 350 applicants after the application window closed on November 3, 2023, at 5 pm.

April 2, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Mokaya assumes as CRJ after oath ceremony at the Supreme Court

Chief Justice Martha Koome appointed Mokaya to serve a five-year term on March 19, a day after the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) considered seven...

March 25, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

CJ Koome urges coordinated response to stem road carnage

CJ Koome said that it is only through the actions of all stakeholders that tangible solutions will be found to deal with the rising...

March 23, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

CJ Koome gazettes Winfridah Mokaya’s appointment as CRJ

Mokaya was among seven candidates interviewed by a panel led by Koome.

March 23, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Koome mourns deceased Butere Magistrate as kind, wise and generous

Koome also hailed the judicial officer's generosity, courage and warmth.

March 18, 2024