GetIT411: CJ KOOME convenes Judiciary leadership meeting following the death of Makadara Principal Magistrate Kivuti; statement to follow. www.capitalfm.co.ke
Judiciary leadership convenes meeting following Magistrate Kivuti’s death
Monica Kivuti sustained gushot injuries on Thursday when a senior police officers stormed her courtroom and shot at her before police officers manning the court neutralised him.
Koome said the Judiciary will institute urgent security measures aimed at bolstering the safety of judicial officers and court users.
