Judges to have stand-alone retirement scheme under proposed law

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 4 — Judges are set to have a stand-alone retirement scheme under a new law that proposes to delink their benefits from the rest of the civil service.

Chief Justice Martha Koome presented the Judges’ Retirement Benefits Bill, 2024, to Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u on Tuesday.

She noted Judges have the longest tenure compared to other State and public officers based on their retirement age of 70 years.

“A comparative study conducted by the Taskforce across Commonwealth countries revealed a widespread recognition of the need for a stand-alone pension statute that specifically addresses the unique service conditions of judges,” stated Koome.

Koome said judges need a stand-alone pension scheme that will help address their needs.

She noted the matter had remained unresolved for over thirty years even as the civil service transitioned to an enhanced scheme.

Koome revealed that this will ensure that the position of judge retains esteem and continues to be attractive to the most meritorious members of the legal profession.

“Notably, other civil servants have transited to the Public Service Superannuation Scheme, but judges are the only State public officers remaining within the Pension Act of 1946,” said Koome.

Since 1993 the Judiciary has been part of the civil service, functioning as a department under the Attorney General’s Chambers.

