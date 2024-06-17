Connect with us

Makadara Principal Magistrate Monica Kivuti was shot dead inside a courtroom by a police officer in June 2024.

JSC Prohibits Use of Make-Shift Court Structures After Killing of Magistrate in Makadara

Judiciary now wants security enhanced for its officers.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 17 – The Judiciary Service Commission (JSC) has announced that its officers will no longer provide services in make-shift structures, as part of a new raft of measures aimed at guaranteeing the safety and security of judicial officers.

This follows the killing of Makadara Principal Magistrate Monica Kivuti who was shot dead by a senior police officer last week inside the courtroom in what has sparked outrage countrywide.

In a statement, Chief Justice Martha Koome said that the Executive and Parliament have historically denied the Judiciary sufficient resources to upgrade court facilities to efficient standards.

Koome also reaffirmed that Tuesday, June 18, has been designated as a day of remembrance and prayers for Makadara Principal Magistrate Monica Kivuti, who was fatally shot by a senior police officer during a live court session last week.

“In appreciation of these gaps, we will not expose judiciary personnel to insecurity risks and will ensure that security, especially where infrastructure is inadequate, is not compromised,” the statement read.

The Chief Justice emphasized that Kivuti’s death will not be in vain, and immediate measures will be implemented to enhance security.

Koome added that the Judiciary is engaging robustly with other relevant state agencies and stakeholders to ensure long-term safety and security measures for court premises, Judges, Judicial Officers, Judiciary Staff, Court Users, and the general public.

“Courts nationwide will resume their operations on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, following the ordered break on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, which is designated as the Judiciary Day of Mourning, remembrance, and prayers for Hon. Monica Kivuti, except for Makadara Law Courts, which is under re-evaluation for security purposes,” she stated.

Koome also confirmed discussions with the Inspector General of Police, who assured that security in court premises and for Judges and Judicial Officers nationwide will be enhanced.

The Chief Justice revealed that the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary will soon release a report on the State of Infrastructure and Security, detailing the resources needed to address persistent challenges at various court stations across the country.

