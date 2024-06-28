Jimi Wanjigi’s father, Maina, dies aged 92

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – Businessman Jimi Wanjingi’s father has died at 92 years.

He died at a Nairobi Hospital and once served as a Cabinet Minister and Member of Parliament for 25 years.

He also received the Elder of the Golden Heart of Kenya award which is conferred to statesmen.

He was instrumental in developing the Gikomba Market during his tenure.

He was further key in establishing the jua kali business sector in Shauri Moyo.

During first president Jomo Kenyatta’s era, Maina was involved in settling thousands of landless citizens in his role as the Director of Settlement.

About The Author