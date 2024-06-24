Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Thousands of Gen Z demonstrators were on the streets in June 2024 to protest against punitiive measures in the Finance Bill.

NATIONAL NEWS

IPOA urges witnesses of Rex Masai’s shooting to volunteer information

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has urged witnesses of Rex Masai’s shooting during Thursday protests in Nairobi to volunteer information so as to facilitate their ongoing investigations.

The authority launched the investigations into the matter on Friday, and has appealed to the public to provide any information that will help get closure to the family of the deceased.

“This information will help to not only bring closure to the family and friends but also contribute to police accountability,” said the authority.

IPOA’s Investigations Team visited the Nairobi CBD for another day of forensic evidence collection to beef up its ongoing investigations into the death of the victim during the demonstrations.

Rex Masai was fatally shot on Thursday evening during anti-Finance Bill protests along Moi Avenue in Nairobi.

He was allegedly shot by a plainclothes officer at around 7pm. Aerial footage captured the incident as protesters, pushed from Kenyatta Avenue and City Hall Way, regrouped outside a club on Moi Avenue.

Witnesses reported the officer firing into the crowd, injuring Rex in the leg. Despite efforts to save him at Bliss Hospital Moi Avenue, he succumbed to his wounds. His distraught parents and fellow protesters gathered at the mortuary, mourning his loss.

IPOA is also investigating the death of another victim who was shot last week during the demonstrations.

“IPOA this morning dispatched its Rapid Response Team to Kenyatta National Hospital to establish the facts around the reported death of a second victim due to police action during the demonstrations last week,” said IPOA.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

Hyrance Mwita

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto flags off first 400 police officers to Haiti

The officers are due to travel to Haiti on Tuesday to lead a United Nations-backed mission aimed at addressing gang violence.

44 mins ago
Malema described the Finance Bill 2024 as exploitative and rallied Kenyans to push back against the yoke of IMF and the World Bank Malema described the Finance Bill 2024 as exploitative and rallied Kenyans to push back against the yoke of IMF and the World Bank

Africa

Malema backs anti-finance demos, slams IMF, World Bank

Malema, who has previously voiced criticism of President Ruto's foreign policies and unmet campaign pledges, additionally urged the police to ensure the protesters' right...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya signs Sh59.7bn grants to support HIV, Tuberculosis, Malaria

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – Kenya has signed Global Fund grants amounting to USD 407, 989, 068 (Sh59.7 billion) to support HIV, Tuberculosis (TB)...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Any child of mine who will not go to the streets with other children will face DNA test – Kaluma

Kaluma, who is known for his outspoken nature stated emphatically that his children must succeed where has failed.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mount Kenya University Medical Students to benefit from KUTRRH partnership

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 23 – Mount Kenya University medical students will now access training facilities at the Kenyatta University Teaching Research and Referral Hospital...

22 hours ago

Kenya

(VIDEO) I am very proud of our young people and we will engage them – Ruto

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Activists seek answers on whereabouts of content creator Crazy Nairobian

The organizations including Amnesty International, the Law Society, Kenya Medical Association, Defenders Coalition, the Independent Medical Legal Union and the Bloggers Association of Kenya...

2 days ago

Kenya

Netizens rally against Finance Bill with brief Ruto appearance at X forum

The Finance Bill 2024 continues to provoke widespread anger among Gen Z, who pledge to escalate protests to pressure the government into withdrawing it.

2 days ago
Advertisement