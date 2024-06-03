IPOA Probes Mysterious Death of Minor at Kambuu Police Station in Makueni

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Hyrance Mwita

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 3 – The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched an investigation into the mysterious death of a minor at Kambuu Police Station in Makueni County.

According to IPOA, the minor’s mother, Zipporah Mutheu, was being held at the station at the time of the incident.

“On Friday, May 31, 2024, and pursuant to Section 6(a) of Cap. 86 of the Laws of Kenya, IPOA, on its own motion, launched investigations into the death of a minor at the Kambuu Police Station in Makueni County, where his mother, Zipporah Mutheu, had been detained,” stated IPOA.

IPOA officers have visited the scene and interviewed several witnesses, assuring the public that they will recommend prosecution upon completion of investigations if criminal culpability is proven.

The authority also expressed concerns regarding an attack on a police officer by a motorist that took place on Sunday, June 2, 2024, in Kasarani. IPOA noted that the suspects involved are in custody.

“IPOA strongly condemns such attacks, noting that they interrupt the provision of security services, strip the public of policing services, exacerbate disregard for the rule of law, and inconvenience Kenyans of their constitutional right to enjoy quality policing services,” IPOA said.

The authority urged the public to report any mistreatment by police officers through their toll-free number instead of resorting to violence.

“IPOA remains committed to being independent, impartial, and fair,” emphasized Anne Makori, Chairperson of IPOA.

