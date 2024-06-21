IPOA launches probe into shooting of protestor during anti-Finance Bill demonstrations

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21- The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has opened a probe into Thursday’s fatal shooting of a 29-year-old protestor during the anti-Finance Bill protests in Nairobi.

The death of Rex Kanyike Masai, who was among the demonstrators has been linked to a plain clothes officer who was part of the security agents battling the protestors in Nairobi’s Central Business District.

An unverified amateur footage was circulated online appearing to capture the moment the police officer opened fire at a group of retreating protestors, injuring Rex in the leg.

The 29-year-old later succumbed to his injuries at the Bliss Hospital in Nairobi.

IPOA has disclosed that its investigation team has since established contact with the victim’s kin as it seeks to piece together the circumstances of the shooting that sparked widespread anger among Kenyans.

“Accordingly, and in accordance to Section 7 of IPOA Act, the Authority has this morning launched investigations into the fatal shooting and our investigation team has since established contact with the family of Mr. Masai. all the serious injury incidents documented during the demonstrations,” IPOA’s Chairperson Anne Makori said Friday.

Makori further said that the Authority is also investigating several serious injuries suffered by other demonstrators including police officers during the protests that turned violent.

While commending the protesters for holding peaceful demonstrations alongside police for equally exercise “visible restraint” as compared to previous demonstrations, the IPOA Chairperson urged both sides to adhere to the law during such demonstrations and gatherings.

A joint statement by the Law Society of Kenya, Kenya Medical Association, Defenders Coalition, Independent Medical Legal Unit and Amnesty International revealed that at least 200 people were injured during the demos that was conducted in 19 counties.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The organizations reported five casualties from rubber bullet injuries, police tear gas canisters, and batons.

Six people were hit by cars while running away from police officers.

About The Author