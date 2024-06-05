Connect with us

Police arrested the woman identified as Nelly Kitawa Mwangi after investigations revealed that she had bought a two-day-old minor from a 28-year-old mother of two

County News

Infant suffocates in shallow grave in cover up attempt by child trafficker

A search led to the discovery of the boy in a shallow grave. Police believe the minor suffocated in an apparent plot by the suspect to cover her tracks.

Published

NYERI, Kenya, Jun 5 — Police in Karatina have arrested a 34-year-old Kwale-based businesswoman involved in child trafficking at Mathaithi village on the outskirts of Karatina town.

Police arrested the woman identified as Nelly Kitawa Mwangi after investigations revealed that she had bought a two-day-old minor from a 28-year-old mother of two.

Police had arrested the infant’s mother after she failed to explain the whereabouts of the baby following her release from the hospital.

A search led to the discovery of the boy in a shallow grave. Police believe the minor suffocated in an apparent plot by the suspect to cover her tracks.

Confirming the incident, Mathira East police boss Benjamin Boen said his officers had arrested Mary Muthoni two days ago on suspicion of child trafficking.

She confessed to selling the boy for Sh5,000.

Boen said they arrested the suspect who happened to be Muthoni’s neighbour leading to the discovery of a shallow grave in a coffee plantation.

Police are holding the two women involved in the transaction ahead of arraignment in court.

