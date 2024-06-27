Connect with us

This file photo shows the International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo outside the headquarters building in Washington DC, US, September 4, 2018. [Photo/Agencies]

IMF concerned over violence, loss of life during anti-Finance Bill protests

IMF’s Director of Communications Julie Kozack asserted that the organization is keen on working with Kenya to ensure that the country witnesses sustainable growth.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 27 – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has expressed concern over recent protests in Kenya over the controversial Finance Bill 2024 which was returned to Parliament yesterday after he declined to sign it.

In a statement, IMF’s Director of Communications Julie Kozack asserted that the organization is keen on working with Kenya to ensure that the country witnesses sustainable growth.

“We are deeply concerned about the tragic events in Kenya in recent days and saddened by the loss of lives and the many injuries. We are committed to working together with Kenya to chart a course towards robust, sustainable, and inclusive growth,” she said.

She emphasized that the IMF will continue to work with Kenya in a bid to help it overcome the difficult economic challenges it faces and improve its economic prospects and the well-being of its people.

The statement by the IMF comes in the wake of nationwide protests majorly led by Kenya’s youthful population, the gen-z calling on the President William Ruto-led administration to scrap the Bill passed by parliament on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, protestors overran parliament shortly after the lawmakers passed the bill, destroying properties and making the MPs scamper for safety.

On Wednesday finally yielded to pressure, announcing that he would not assent to the Bill but instead send it back to parliament.

“Listening keenly to the people of Kenya who have said loudly that they want nothing to do with this Finance Bill 2024, I concede and therefore I will not sign the 2024 Finance Bill and it shall subsequently be withdrawn,” the President indicated.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken had called on President Ruto to exercise Restraint in dealing with protestors.

