NATIONAL NEWS

IG Koome meets with top Haiti police officials as deployment date of Kenyan Police units to the Caribbean Nation nears

The Haiti delegation which was led by Joachim Prohete during the meeting that urged IG Koome to stand with the gang-hit country as they embark on a mission to restore order.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 – Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome on Tuesday met with a delegation from Haiti police in Nairobi ahead of the planned deployment of Kenya’s police units to lead a Multinational Security Support(MSS) mission in the Caribbean nation.

The NPS said the discussions which was held at the National Police Service(NPS) headquarters, in Nairobi centered on the upcoming deployment.

“We are counting on your support” the Haitian Police official Joachim Prohete, told IG Koome.

Kenya has offered to lead the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) mandated mission to support the understaffed and under-resourced security agencies in the Caribbean nation, which have been battling gangs that have seized control of much of Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince.

Kenyan police units are expected to have the boots on the ground by the end of this month.

On his part, IG Koome assured the Haitian Police of NPS,s support in ongoing peace efforts.

“The NPS remains committed to collaboration in the mission, for the good of the people of Haiti especially women and children,” said Koome.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Inspector General(DIG)Kenya Police Service, Douglas Kanja, and DIG Administration Police Service, Noor Gabow, who is the lead NPS Officer on the Haiti Mission.

The Haitian Police team also met with other NPS Commanders during the meeting.

On May 31, President William Ruto expressed confidence that Kenya’s police units participating in the peace Mission in Haiti will fulfill their mandate.

Ruto made the announcement after receiving a briefing from the team that conducted an assessment mission to evaluate the state of preparedness for the deployment of Kenyan police units.

“I am confident of the fulfilment of the mandate of UNSC Resolution 2699 (2023),” he said.

The 1,000-strong police units will be drawn from the paramilitary General Service Unit Recce Squad and the Administration Police Rapid Deployment Force and Special Operations Group.

