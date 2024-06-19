Connect with us

IG Koome meets with South Sudan counterpart Gen Guek in his Jogoo House office to discuss areas of collaboration

The discussions focused on the training of South Sudanese security agents in Kenya.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 – The Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome, met his South Sudan counterpart, General Atem Marol Biar Kuek, on Tuesday to discuss collaboration between the two countries in enhancing capacity of its police.

The National Police Service (NPS) said the meeting was held when the South Sudan police Chief paid a courtesy call on him in his Jogoo House Headquarters.

“The two police chiefs held a fruitful engagement on strategies to enhance collaboration in training of South Sudan Officers in Kenya,” NPS said.

IG Koome is currently the President of the African Union Mechanism for Police Cooperation (AFRIPOL) General Assembly.

AFRIPOL is headquartered in Algiers, Algeria and has a mandate to strengthen cooperation between the police agencies of AU Member States in the prevention and fight against Transnational Organized Crimes, terrorism and cybercrime.

In the past, NPS has conducted similar joint trainings with other regional police agencies, including Rwanda National Police.

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

