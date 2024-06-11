Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Gachagua remains steadfast in his mission to unite the Mt. Kenya region by advocating for fair resource allocation through the "one man, one shilling, one vote" campaign.
Gachagua remains steadfast in his mission to unite the Mt. Kenya region by advocating for fair resource allocation through the "one man, one shilling, one vote" campaign.
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah during the Madaraka Day celebrations on June 1, 2024.

Kenya

Ichung’wah slams Gachagua’s ‘power greed’ as Kenya Kwanza tensions mount

The ongoing tension within Kenya’s ruling Kenya Kwanza government stirs recollections of a bitter rift between President Ruto, formerly deputy to his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya June 11 – National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah intensified his criticism of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Tuesday, asserting that no amount of scheming will make the government succumb.

In what seems to be an escalating conflict causing tension among officials in the ruling Kenya Kwanza government, Ichung’wah reminded the Deputy President that his “insatiable greed for power and money” will remain unfulfilled.

Ichung’wah criticized Gachagua shortly after photos surfaced of him boarding a Kenya Airways plane to Mombasa while carrying his luggage.

Gachagua is expected to open the International Scientific Conference of the Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya set to take place on Wednesday in Mombasa County.

“No amount of sympathy-seeking photos, vernacular station campaigns, or social media blogging troops will hand over billions to satisfy anyone’s insatiable greed for power and money,” Ichung’wah posted on X.

Deputy President Gachagua, who has clashed with several government leaders, particularly those from the Mt. Kenya region, over the politics of resource allocation, has publicly disclosed the transportation challenges he has faced.

Gachagua’s transportation troubles began on May 10, 2024, during the national tree planting holiday.

He was scheduled to lead the exercise in Samburu County, but the event was canceled at the last minute due to transportation issues.

On June 9, 2024, at the Annual Akorino Conference in Nakuru, Gachagua arrived an hour late, long after President William Ruto, and attributed his lateness to transport arrangements. He arrived at the event via a chartered helicopter.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Previously, Gachagua used military helicopters for travel, but this was halted when Defense Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale declared that military helicopters were off-limits for politicians.

Ichung’wah, however, believes that Gachagua is on a blackmailing mission, which he asserts will not succeed.

“Neither President William Ruto nor the Government of Kenya or Members of Parliament will succumb to blackmail,” he posted on X.

The ongoing tension within Kenya’s ruling Kenya Kwanza government stirs recollections of a bitter rift between President Ruto, formerly deputy to his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta.

While President Ruto has downplayed the discord between himself and his deputy, ongoing events suggest otherwise.

Gachagua remains steadfast in his mission to unite the Mt. Kenya region by advocating for fair resource allocation through the “one man, one shilling, one vote” campaign.

President Ruto has, however, cautioned that the approach carries the risk of tribal politics.

About The Author

DAVIS AYEGA

Davis Ayega is a versatile journalist, proficient in creative writing, interviewing, and presenting. With a keen eye for detail, he demonstrates a deep understanding of effective communication across diverse audiences.

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto holds talks with Uhuru on concerns regarding his office, staff

The decision was made during a cabinet meeting where Head of Public Service Felix Koskei was tasked to head the team that will also...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Man masquerading as Spice FM’s host Eric Latiff arraigned

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – A man posing as Spice FM’s host Eric Latiff has been arraigned for impersonation. While appearing before Milimani Principal...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

All electric motorbikes for chiefs and assistants in ambitious climate plan

PS Omollo said the initiative places Chiefs and their Assistants at the centre of the fight against climate change at the grassroots.

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Gachagua hosts 11-year-old Poet Princess of Nakuru for breakfast, Promises to pay her school fees

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his Spouse Pastor Dorcas Rigathi at the Official Residence in Karen, on Tuesday hosted...

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Stop using UDA internal wrangles to incite Kenyans against each other, Wandayi says

SIAYA, Kenya, Jun 11 – National assembly minority leader, Opiyo Wandayi is accusing a section of the Kenya kwanza leaders of using the internal...

8 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt cannot flout procurement laws by leasing Uhuru’s home – Mwaura

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – The government now says it will not flout procurement regulations to pay for a private office leased by former...

10 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto bids farewell to Congo Brazzaville envoy Jean Pierre Ossey

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – President Ruto has bid farewell to the Congo Brazzaville Ambassador to Kenya Jean Pierre Ossey, who has completed his...

10 hours ago

EDUCATION

KNQA lists 18 colleges as Qualifications Awarding Institutions

The progress is part of gains under the National Education Sector Strategic Plan (NESSP 2018-2022).

10 hours ago