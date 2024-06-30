Connect with us

I have no blood on my hands, Ruto says on police brutality during demos

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 30 – President William Ruto on Sunday stated, “I have no blood on my hands,” addressing the excessive police brutality inflicted on Kenyans during the protests against the Finance Bill 2024.

He defended himself during a joint media interview, where he faced questions about his administration’s conduct.

“Any life that is lost is somethings that must bother anybody including myself,” he said.

When questioned about the deaths during the protests, President Ruto appeared evasive and defended the police, stating they were simply doing their job.

While human rights organizations have reported that the death toll from the protests stands at 24, President Ruto has dismissed the figure, stating that investigations are ongoing to determine the accurate number.

“I do not understand where they got the number from but what is clear is that investigations will tell us the truth,” he said.

He asserted that, under his leadership, he would not permit the police to operate outside the rule of law, but emphasized that criminals must still be dealt with accordingly.

Amid the escalating protests driven by Generation Z, President Ruto defended his stance, asserting that criminals had infiltrated the demonstrations and would be dealt with accordingly.

“Criminals have caused immense harm and I must protect everybody and more the innocent people,” he said.

