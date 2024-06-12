Hong Kong Court Convicts 14 Pro-Democracy Activists in Largest National Security Case

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A court in Hong Kong on Thursday (May 30) convicted 14 pro-democracy activists in the largest national security case under a law imposed by Beijing. Those found guilty include former lawmakers Leung Kwok-hung, Lam Cheuk-ting, Helena Wong, and Raymond Chan, who now face the possibility of life imprisonment.

These individuals were among 47 democracy advocates prosecuted in 2021 for their involvement in an unofficial primary election. Beijing accused them of attempting to paralyze Hong Kong’s government and overthrow the city’s leader by securing a legislative majority, which is necessary to veto budgets. This subversion case illustrates how the security law is being used to suppress dissent and political opposition following the massive anti-Beijing protests in 2019. However, the Beijing and Hong Kong governments maintain that the law has restored stability to the city.

When Hong Kong was handed over to Chinese rule by Britain in 1997, Communist China promised to preserve the city’s civil liberties for 50 years. But since the introduction of the national security law in 2020, Hong Kong authorities have severely restricted free speech under the guise of maintaining national security.

Following the enactment of this law, many activists based in the city have been arrested, silenced, or forced into exile, leading to the disbandment of numerous civil society groups. The Associated Press reported that dozens of residents lined up outside the police-guarded court building before 6 AM local time to secure a seat in the public gallery.

Social worker Stanley Chang, a friend of one of the 16 defendants, told the Associated Press that he arrived at the site at 4 AM. “I want to give some support for my friend and the faces I saw in news reports,” said Chang, who is in his 30s. Another attendee, SL Chiu, remarked to the Associated Press that the hearing marked a historic moment. “Hong Kongers are still here. We haven’t given up. We are still with you all,” Chiu said.

