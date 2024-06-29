Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court upholds conviction of 2 Westgate terror attackers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29 — The High Court in Milimani on Friday upheld the conviction and sentencing of two individuals charged in connection with the terrorist attack on Westgate Mall in Westlands, which left 67 dead and over 200 injured.

Lady Justice Grace Nzioka ruled that the evidence presented by the prosecution against Mohamed Ahmed Abdi and Hussein Hassan Mustafa, as analyzed by the trial court, was sufficient to support the charges against them.

The two were convicted of conspiracy to commit a terrorist act, with Abdi additionally charged with being in possession of an article connected to a terrorism offense.

However, the High Court acquitted them of the charge of providing support to a terrorist group.

“Following the testimony of 46 prosecution witnesses, the trial court sentenced the two to 18 years each for the offense of conspiracy to commit a terrorist act, and Abdi to 15 years for the offense of being in possession of an article connected with terrorism,” stated the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

Lady Justice Nzioka upheld the sentence and the trial court’s order that the sentences run consecutively.

The appeal was prosecuted by Duncan Ondimu, while the trial was handled by the late Edwin Okello, James Mungai Warui, and Laura Spira.

The DPP commended the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit Officers (ATPU) and prosecutors involved in ensuring justice was served.

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

