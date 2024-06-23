Connect with us

There was heighetened security at a Nyahurur church on June 23, 2024 ahead of anticipapated protests during President William Ruto's presence.

Heightened Security at ACK Nyahururu Diocese Amid Anticipated Protests

President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua were present at the diocese to attend the Consecration and Enthronement of Rev. Maj. Samson Mburu Gachathi as the 3rd Bishop of ACK Nyahururu Diocese.

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 23 – Congregants attending a church service at the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Diocese of Nyahururu on Sunday faced mandatory security screening conducted by the police.

The heightened security measures were implemented due to the anticipated protests in Nyahururu, organized under the hashtags “Occupy the Church” and “Occupy Nyahururu.” The protests are in response to the recently passed Finance Bill, with organizers urging that politicians who supported the bill should not be allowed to speak in churches.

A video seen by the Star shows congregants lined up at security checkpoints manned by the police. All attendees were required to pass through body scanners, and women’s handbags were thoroughly checked.

The heavy police presence extended beyond the church to the surrounding areas of Nyahururu, with roadblocks set up along major roads.

These stringent security measures were put in place to ensure the safety of the President, the Deputy President, and the congregants amid the planned protests.

