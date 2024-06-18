Heated Clash Erupts Between Isiolo Governor Guyo and Senator Ledama in Senate Committee

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya June 18 – The Senate Public Investment Committee session turned contentious when Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo and Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina engaged in a heated exchange.

The meeting, chaired by Godfrey Osotsi, centered on accusations of incompetence against Governor Guyo, who was criticized for submitting inadequate responses to the committee’s inquiries.

Tensions escalated when Governor Guyo defended his record by emphasizing his three-term tenure as a Member of the County Assembly (MCA) in Nairobi.

“I was elected in Nairobi for three terms as an MCA. You can’t be elected for that long if you are incompetent. When the funds were used, I wasn’t even the Governor,” Guyo asserted.

Senator Ole Kina was unimpressed by this defence, accusing the Governor of deflecting from the issues and attempting to intimidate the committee. “Stop digressing and address the issues that have been raised. Who cares where you were elected? Some of us conduct serious oversight in this committee. Don’t tell us about your election as an MCA,” Ole Kina retorted, banging the table in frustration.

Guyo, refusing to back down, responded fiercely. “You can’t intimidate me, Ledama. I was elected by the people, not to come here and be intimidated,” he shot back, leading to a loud confrontation between the two.

The escalating altercation forced the committee chairman to adjourn the meeting prematurely.

The session, initially intended to review the county’s expenditure on various funds, including the emergency fund, women’s and youth funds, and the education and bursaries fund, devolved into a chaotic shouting match, with other Senators joining in the fray.

“We are in this committee; you can’t dictate how we conduct the committee,” Narok Senator insisted.

The situation was calmed by the intervention of the sergeant-at-arms who escorted Governor Guyo out of the committee room.

