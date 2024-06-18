Connect with us

Health Ministry developing Kenya Nutrition Action Plan to combat malnutrition

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – The Ministry of Health is currently developing a Kenya Nutrition Action Plan (KNAP) that will scale up efforts in combating malnutrition.

According to a statement from the Ministry, the 5-year plan will also promote good nutrition practices.

The plan, the statement stated, followed the successful implementation of the previous KNAP 2018-2022 that resulted in significant progress in reducing malnutrition, particularly the prevalence of stunting.

“The workshop that started on June 17th, stakeholders will define priority areas, key outcomes, and strategic objectives for the KNAP,” the Ministry stated.

It further detailed proposed strategies and interventions to effectively achieve these objectives and support performance indicators.

