Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
He said the ministry required additional resources to implement 178 recommendations (29 per cent)/MINA

NATIONAL NEWS

Half of Maraga Taskforce recommendations implemented: Govt

PS Omollo disclosed the ministry had fully implemented 51 per cent of the 598 recommendations (51 per cent) presented by Justice Maraga in November 2023 since they only required administrative action.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 — The government has so far implemented 51 per cent of recommendations by the Justice David Maraga-led Taskforce on Police Reforms, the Ministry of Interior and National Administration (MINA) said on Thursday.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said MINA had rolled out a strategic framework to guide the implementation of the taskforce report on the improvement of terms and conditions of service for the members of the National Police Service, the Kenya Prisons Service, and the National Youth Service.

He said the framework aims to ensure a strategic and coordinated approach to reform priorities.

PS Omollo disclosed the ministry had fully implemented 51 per cent of the 598 recommendations (51 per cent) presented by Justice Maraga in November 2023 since they only required administrative action.

He said the ministry required additional resources to implement 178 recommendations (29 per cent).

“There were recommendations that require financial input and there have been commitments both by the government and our partners to be able to finance and support its implementation,” he said in a meeting with development partners.

PS Omollo said that work on the implementation of recommendations that require policy and legislative action (4 per cent) had begun.

He cited the gazettement of a Technical Committee on the development of the Legal and Policy Framework for Correctional Services among areas of progress.

Reform Bills

Further, Omollo stated that internal consultations for Police Laws and NYS reform began in May, adding that several agencies, including NPS, NYS, National Police Service Commission (NPSC), and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), were finalising proposals for a review of various legislation, including the development of new laws.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He added that the National Assembly, the Office of the Attorney General, Kenya Law Reform Commission, and the Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions have availed the necessary technical support.

Omollo indicated the strategic plan comprised four main areas: human resources, operational readiness, institutional capacity development and leadership, and oversight and accountability.

A National Steering Committee will lead the implementation and coordination of the framework.

Omollo said MINA will work to have the proposed reform bills presented in the National Assembly by November 2024.

“As a Ministry, we remain committed to the full implementation of these reforms, and it is one of our key deliverables that we will be making among other deliverables,” he added.

The British High Commissioner to Kenya, Neil Wigan lauded the progress made in the implementation of the reforms adding the UK will continue to support the process and work closely with the Interior Ministry.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Gakuya says ‘capable’ of taking on Sakaja days after thretening UDA defection

The lawmaker claimed he had solid support in twelve out of seventeen constituencies making up Nairobi's delegates and that President William Ruto, the Party...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Public Service Commission names Paul Famba as CEO

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 5 – The Public Service Commission (PSC) has named Paul Famba as Chief Executive Officer for a five-year term from August...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Tremor felt in Nairobi and its environs

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 5 – A moderate magnitude earth tremor has been felt across Nairobi and its environs, Armistice Security Consult International (ASCI) has...

20 hours ago

Africa

Raila to face challengers for AUC seat in televised debate: Mudavadi

Candidates eyeing to succeed the incumbent Moussa Faki include Seychelle’s Vincent Meriton, Djibouti’s Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, and Somalia’s Fawzia Yusuf Adam.

20 hours ago

Africa

Kenya to submit AUC candidature by June 30: Mudavadi

Mudavadi disclosed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has established a campaign secretariat which includes Odinga’s strategy team to bolster Kenya’s chances of winning...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila says ‘pleasantly surprised’ by govt support for AUC job

Odinga said he made the decisions after “lots of consultations and soul-searching” following persuasion by friends.

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

We must make Kenyans agents of their own justice – CJ Koome

NAKURU, Kenya, June 5 – The Judiciary is actively pursuing initiatives that will make Kenyans agents of their own justice, according to Chief Justice...

22 hours ago

Kenya

Maasai Mara bans use of private vehicles inside park

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 5 – Maasai Mara National Reserve has banned the use of private vehicles for games drives inside the park. This follows...

22 hours ago