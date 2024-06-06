Half of Maraga Taskforce recommendations implemented: Govt

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 — The government has so far implemented 51 per cent of recommendations by the Justice David Maraga-led Taskforce on Police Reforms, the Ministry of Interior and National Administration (MINA) said on Thursday.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said MINA had rolled out a strategic framework to guide the implementation of the taskforce report on the improvement of terms and conditions of service for the members of the National Police Service, the Kenya Prisons Service, and the National Youth Service.

He said the framework aims to ensure a strategic and coordinated approach to reform priorities.

PS Omollo disclosed the ministry had fully implemented 51 per cent of the 598 recommendations (51 per cent) presented by Justice Maraga in November 2023 since they only required administrative action.

He said the ministry required additional resources to implement 178 recommendations (29 per cent).

“There were recommendations that require financial input and there have been commitments both by the government and our partners to be able to finance and support its implementation,” he said in a meeting with development partners.

PS Omollo said that work on the implementation of recommendations that require policy and legislative action (4 per cent) had begun.

He cited the gazettement of a Technical Committee on the development of the Legal and Policy Framework for Correctional Services among areas of progress.

Reform Bills

Further, Omollo stated that internal consultations for Police Laws and NYS reform began in May, adding that several agencies, including NPS, NYS, National Police Service Commission (NPSC), and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), were finalising proposals for a review of various legislation, including the development of new laws.

He added that the National Assembly, the Office of the Attorney General, Kenya Law Reform Commission, and the Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions have availed the necessary technical support.

Omollo indicated the strategic plan comprised four main areas: human resources, operational readiness, institutional capacity development and leadership, and oversight and accountability.

A National Steering Committee will lead the implementation and coordination of the framework.

Omollo said MINA will work to have the proposed reform bills presented in the National Assembly by November 2024.

“As a Ministry, we remain committed to the full implementation of these reforms, and it is one of our key deliverables that we will be making among other deliverables,” he added.

The British High Commissioner to Kenya, Neil Wigan lauded the progress made in the implementation of the reforms adding the UK will continue to support the process and work closely with the Interior Ministry.

