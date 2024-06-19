HACO Industries Explores Partnership with Kenya Women and Children’s Wellness Centre to Boost Community Health and Empowerment

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya June 20 – In a significant step towards fostering community wellness and enhancing corporate social responsibility, HACO Industries’ Managing Director, Mary-Ann Musangi, recently visited the Kenya Women and Children’s Wellness Centre (KWCWC).

Hosted by Mrs. Deloris Jordan, founder and chair of the James R. Jordan Foundation International and mother of basketball legend Michael Jordan, the visit aimed to explore potential avenues for partnerships between the two organizations.

During her visit, Mary-Ann toured the state-of-the-art facilities at KWCWC, which provide shelter, recovery services, and comprehensive healthcare to women, children, and marginalized groups in under-resourced communities in Kenya and beyond, including survivors of Gender-Based Violence. The visit included detailed discussions with the Centre’s management team, led by Mrs. Deloris Jordan, on areas of mutual interest and potential collaboration.

“At HACO Industries, we believe in the power of community partnerships to drive sustainable development,” said Mary-Ann Musangi. “Our visit to the Kenya Women and Children’s Wellness Centre is a testament to our commitment to supporting both healthcare and capacity-building initiatives that align with our sustainability and social responsibility goals. We are excited about the possibilities of working together to make a meaningful impact on the lives of women and children in our community.”

The Centre’s Executive Director, Anitya Deepak, expressed her optimism about the potential partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to explore collaborative opportunities with HACO Industries. Their commitment to sustainability and community support aligns perfectly with our mission to provide comprehensive care and empower women and children. Together, we can create a healthier, more resilient community.”

As HACO Industries continues to expand its corporate social responsibility initiatives, this potential partnership with the Kenya Women and Children’s Wellness Centre represents a significant milestone. By combining resources and expertise, both organizations aim to enhance healthcare delivery, skills development, and community well-being, making a lasting positive impact.

The visit concluded with a joint pledge to further explore these partnership opportunities and to work towards formalizing a collaborative agreement in the future. This promising collaboration underscores HACO Industries’ dedication to fostering sustainable development and supporting the empowerment of the communities it serves.

