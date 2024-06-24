Groups warn against internet shutdown amid anti-Finance Bill protests

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 24 – A group of national and international organizations has warned the government against limiting access to social and mass media during the anti-Finance Bill 2024 protests.

They have urged the government to uphold the freedoms guaranteed by Kenya’s Constitution and international human rights norms.

The group of 27 international organizations and Kenyan associations representing content creators, lawyers, medical officers, and human rights defenders cautioned about potential disruptions to the internet and mass media throughout the week.

“Shutting down or throttling of the internet, shadow-banning hashtags, or a mass media ban on live reporting would be a gross violation of fundamental human rights,” they said in a statement.

They stated that the internet and mass media are critical for the enjoyment of the public’s right to be informed, citizen’s self-expression, e-commerce, and the digital economy that is responsible for close to 10 percent of the GDP.

Should the government attempt to block or restrict social and mass media during the protests, they have urged social media platforms to push back and uphold freedoms enshrined in the constitution and international human rights standards.

“Censorship or restricting access to social and mass media will be unlawful and counterproductive at this time,” they said.

The Finance Bill 2024 continues to trigger widespread public outcry and protests due to its proposed tax measures.

The protests, which have garnered diverse participation, are marked by a predominantly young demographic known as Generation Z and have spread nationwide, prompting police intervention.

In response to the demonstrations, the government announced the removal of some controversial provisions in the bill, following pressure from various stakeholders.

