Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Grandmullah urges President Ruto not to assent to Finance Bill, listen to Kenyans

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 26 – lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has urged President William Ruto not to assent to the controversial Finance Bill 2024 passed by the National Assembly on Tuesday amid nationwide protests opposing it.

The lawyer asked President Ruto, to give concession regarding the  Bill and listen to Kenyans who came out in large numbers in the protests. protesting against the controversial Bill.

“President Ruto, please give concession. It will not show weakness. It will show leadership. Listening to the will of the people is true leadership,” he urged.

He stated that the  contentious Bill should be taken back to parliament for legislators to forgo the punitive taxes present in the Bill that seeks to raise taxes to finance government’s budget for Financial Year 2024/25.

“The Finance Bill has left Parliament and is on the President’s desk. President William Ruto should not assent to  the bill. He must send it back to Parliament,” he said.

Lawyer Ahmednasir faulted the punitive taxes in the Bill pleading the Kenya Kwanza government to cut down it’s expenditure and  reduce wastage.

“The President must listen to the national consensus that the Finance Bill is oppressive and cruel to all Kenyans,” he added.195 lawmakers voted in favour of the Bill, giving it a nod to enter the final phase while 106 Mps  voted  against the Bill which now awaits Presidential assent.

Majority of the amendments to the Bill which sailed through were moved by the Finance Committee chaired by  Molo MP Kimani Kuria and a section of legislators from the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

About The Author

WANGECHI PURITY

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Petition to stop President Ruto from signing Finance Bill 2024 filed in court

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 26 – A petition seeking to stop President William Ruto from signing the contentious Finance Bill 2024 has been filed in...

25 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

UN boss Guterres concerned over violence during anti-Finance Bill protests

NAIROBI Kenya, Jun 26 – United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed concern over violence in Kenya following the anti-Finance Bill 2024 demonstrations witnessed...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

VIDEO; Violence at Kenyan Parliament leaves at least 5 protesters dead after Finance Bill was passed

About The Author Sharon Resian See author's posts

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Safaricom says slow internet speeds due to undersea cable outage

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 25 – Safaricom now says the slow internet speeds being experienced are due to outage of two of its undersea cables....

18 hours ago

Kenya

EU Approves $21.43mn Assistance Package For Kenyan Army

NAIROBI, June 25 (Xinhua) — The European Union (EU) announced Monday that it has approved its first-ever assistance measure under the European Peace Facility,...

20 hours ago

Top stories

BREAKING: At least 4 protesters shot dead outside Kenyan Parliament

Several people were shot by police after storming Parliament on June 25, 2024 when MPs passed the controverial Finance Bill.

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya’s tax proposals that have triggered protests

The government has dropped some of the contentious proposals, but it has done little to assuage public anger.

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CJ Koome concerned over abduction of bloggers

Koome insisted that all arrested individuals must be presented before a court of law promptly.

21 hours ago
Advertisement