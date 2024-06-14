Govt to spend Sh377.5bn on national security

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 14 – The Government has proposed an allocation of Sh377.5 billion to enhance the operations of the country’s national security organs in the financial year 2024/2025.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) emerged as the biggest beneficiary, receiving Sh173.1 billion, followed by the National Police Service (NPS) with an allocation of Sh 110.6 billion.

The National Intelligence Service (NIS) allocation is projected at Sh46.3 billion, while correctional services will receive Sh32.7 billion.

Speaking on Thursday while presenting the budget estimates to Parliament, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u emphasized the importance of adequately resourcing security agencies for the country’s development.

“Enhanced national security creates an enabling environment for businesses to thrive while aiding faster economic recovery,” CS Ndung’u told the House.

Vehicle leasing scheme

Additionally, the Treasury CS proposed an allocation of Sh13.9 billion for the leasing of police motor vehicles and modernization programs.

To bolster the fight against crime and support the administration of justice, CS Ndung’u proposed Sh910.4 million to equip the national forensic laboratory.

Out of the Sh36.15 billion allocated to the State Department of Internal Security and National Administration, the government plans to spend Sh15.18 billion to equip 283 sub-county offices with modern ICT equipment.

The Internal Security Department will also spend Sh19.57 billion on administration and support services, which include establishing 26 ports of entry and exit with joint operation centers and training 300 officers to secure the country’s borders.

Other areas under this budget line include the digitization of firearms licensing records, operations of the Kenya Coast Guard Service, and mitigating disasters resulting from climate change. Additionally, the budget will fund security operations to curb the proliferation of illegal small arms and light weapons.

Of the Sh19.57 billion, the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) and the National Peacebuilding Directorate are projected to receive Sh627 million to run peacebuilding and conflict resolution programs and investigate all cases of hate speech.

The Government Chemist will get Sh541 million for scientific case analysis throughout the year.

The State Department of Interior will secure Sh1.4 billion for policy coordination services, including campaigns against drug abuse targeting school children, teachers, and parents, as well as counseling services for drug abuse victims.

The Public Benefit Regulatory Authority will receive Sh192 million to support the registration and regulation of charitable institutions.

