President William Ruto, who chaired the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, said frequent power outages were hurting Kenya’s investment profile/PCS

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to shelve Sh200bn projects after Finance Bill 2024 is dropped

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 26 – President William Ruto says his administration will forego projects worth Sh200 billion after dropping the contentious Finance Bill 2024 following countrywide protests by Gen Zs.

Speaking during a press conference at State House Nairobi, the head of state asserted that the government will no longer be able to finance such projects as part of further austerity measures.

Likewise, Ruto announced budget cuts in the presidency ranging from hospitality to travel and various renovations.

