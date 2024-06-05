Connect with us

Kenya's Trade CS Rebecca Miano took part in the inking of the deal that will see trade volumes increase between the two nations.

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to invest in strong intellectual property enforcement to protect public from counterfeit goods

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 5 – Key stakeholders, policymakers, and industry leaders have emphasized the critical role of Intellectual Property Protection in ensuring consumer safety and fostering innovation in the country.

During this year’s World Anti-Counterfeit Day which was graced by Cabinet Secretary Trade and Investment Rebecca Miano, they have highlighted the importance of safeguarding IP rights for economic growth and public safety.

The event was  themed “Uniting Against Counterfeiting for a Healthy and Safe Future,” aimed at fostering collaboration and innovation in intellectual property (IP) protection, raising awareness about the dangers of counterfeit products.

In her opening address, CS Miano emphasized the importance of robust IP frameworks in safeguarding consumers from counterfeit products and promoting a healthy, competitive market.

“Consumer safety is paramount, and strong intellectual property enforcement is essential to protect the public from the dangers of counterfeit goods. This forum underscores our commitment to fostering innovation while ensuring the safety and well-being of consumers globally,” Miano stated.

Principal Secretary Industry, Juma Mukhwana, highlighted the government’s collaboration with WIPO and leading government agencies in formulating a comprehensive national IP policy and strategy to support innovation and competitiveness.

“We have a draft National Intellectual Property Policy and Strategy (NIPPS) which lays the groundwork for Kenya’s national IP policy and strategy for the period 2023-2027,” said Mukhwana.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Anti-Counterfeit Authority, Josephat Kabeabea, reiterated the Authority’s commitment to supporting the government’s vision of industrial development and economic growth.

“Our mission is to create an environment where innovation thrives, driving sustainable growth and ensuring that our SMEs and innovative enterprises can thrive in a secure and supportive environment,” said Kabeabea.

ACA Executive Director Robi Mbugua , emphasized the importance of the symposium adding that public awareness is pivotal to protecting intellectual property.

“ISIPPE-2 is a crucial platform for uniting efforts against the global menace of counterfeiting. By bringing together diverse perspectives and expertise, we can create effective solutions to protect intellectual property, which is vital for innovation, economic growth, and public health,” Mbugua stated.

The forum included panel discussions with representatives from the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), the Japan Intellectual Property Office, and leading multinational corporations.

Participants explored collaborative strategies to enhance IP enforcement, share best practices, and address emerging challenges such as the rise in online counterfeiting in this digital age.

