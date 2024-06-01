Govt to increase coffee production to 102,000 metric tons by 2027

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 1 — The government is set to scale up coffee production to 102,000 metric tons by 2027.

This is an increase from 50,000 metric tons, translating to 10 kilograms for every bush of coffee.

President William Ruto who spoke during the Madaraka Day celebrations in Kanduyi, Bungoma County, Saturday averred that this is part of a broader strategy to ensure the coffee sector remains competitive.

”Our strategic interventions have led to a marked increase in value-addition initiatives. Measures are underway to boost coffee productivity from 2kg to 10kg per tree and from 50,000 metric tons to 102,000 metric tons a year by 2027,” he said.

Likewise, the Head of State announced that the government had approved the writing off a Sh6.7 billion debt for cooperatives.

Ruto highlighted that the sh 4 billion Coffee Cherry Fund established by the government will ensure farmers get good returns for their investments.

In November 2023, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua disclosed that the government was finalizing modalities for releasing the enhanced coffee cherry advance revolving fund to farmers.

He said the government had allocated Sh4 billion to the fund adding to the Sh2.7 billion availed earlier, promising to ensure deserving farmers benefit.

The government established the Coffee Cherry Fund in 2019 as part of broader efforts by the government to revitalize the coffee sector and provide financial support to coffee farmers.

