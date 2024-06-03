Connect with us

Defence CS Aden Duale.

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to fight Muguka with the same energy like illicit brew – Duale

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 3 – Defence Cabinet secretary Aden Duale now says the government has declared war against drug and substance abuse which  calls for a collective, society approach.

Duale assured that the government will fight Muguka with the same force and energy it has been using to combat the sale and consumption of illicit brew across the country.  

He stated that the Kenya Kwanza Administration will not be selective in the fight against consumption of drugs and substance abuse destroying the lives of young people.

“The fight against drug and substance abuse calls for a collective, whole of society approach. As we fight the production, distribution and consumption of illicit brew, with the same emphasis, we must combat other substances, Muguka included,” he said.

The Defence CS maintained that Many Kenyans including the Muslim community view Muguka as a drug due to its detrimental health effects among users.

“The same way we are fighting alcohol, Bhang and all drugs in various parts of the country including Central, western and rift valley regions the same way we need to fight Muguka. As Muslim communities and even non muslims there are many Kenyans who believe Muguka is a drug that is destroying a lot of toying people,” stated Duale.

President William Ruto who held discussions with governor Abdullswamad Nassir (Mombasa), Gideon Mung’aro  (Kilifi) and Andrew Mwandime (Taita-Taveta) county   last  week  promised to call a meeting engaging leaders in affected counties  to address concerns and challenges facing the sector.

However, Agriculture and Livestock Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi still maintains that the ban on Muguka, which is a variety of Miraa by the coastal counties, is “null and void”.

CS Linturi said Muguka is a variety of Miraa and is a scheduled crop under the Crops Act 2013 and thus should be regulated under the Miraa Regulations (2023).

