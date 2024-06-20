Connect with us

Treasury CS Prof Njuguna Ndung'u./ FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to face Sh200bn shortfall should Finance Bill 2024 be rejected – Treasury

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Treasury has warned that the government is likely to face a Sh200 billion shortfall if the revenue-raising measures in the Finance Bill 2024 are not approved.

In a letter addressed to National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula and Budget and Appropriations Committee Chairman Ndindi Nyoro, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u says they have proposed a raft of measures including general expenditures cuts across the executive, parliament and Judiciary.

He also warned that the fate of transiting teacher and medical interns into full employment lies in jeopardy if the Treasury is forced to apply the huge cuts if the Finance Bill fails to sail through in Parliament on Tuesday next week.

Ndungu says the Treasury will submit additional measures to the National Assembly by June 21st, 2024, to cover the 21.6 Billion Shillings balance.

