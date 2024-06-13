Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to borrow Sh263bn from domestic market to finance the Sh3.92tn budget

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 13 – The Kenyan government plans to borrow Sh263 billion from the domestic market to help finance the Sh3.92 trillion budget for the fiscal year running from June 2024 to July 2025.

This announcement was made by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u during the reading of the 2024/2025 budget estimates in parliament.

In addition to the domestic borrowing, the government is projecting to secure Sh333.8 billion in foreign debt.

According to Ndung’u, the combined borrowing effort aims to bridge the Sh597 billion budget deficit.

“The fiscal deficit for the financial year 2024-2025 will be financed by net external borrowing of Sh333.8 billion, equivalent to 1.8 percent of GDP, and net domestic borrowing of Sh263.2 billion,” Ndung’u said.

The Treasury projects a total revenue collection of Sh343.2 billion, which is approximately 18.5 percent of the total Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The total government expenditure for the 2024-2025 financial year is estimated at Sh3.92 trillion.

The budget outlines key areas of spending and aims to address critical sectors such as healthcare, infrastructure as well as education.

This ambitious fiscal plan reflects the government’s commitment to stimulate economic growth and development amidst a challenging economic environment.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The reliance on both domestic and foreign borrowing according to the Treasury boss underscores the government’s strategy to manage the fiscal deficit while striving to achieve its economic goals.

The budget estimates presented by the Treasury are set to undergo parliamentary scrutiny and approval in the coming days.

About The Author

PHIDEL KIZITO

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Treasury proposes Sh657bn education budget

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 13- Treasury has proposed that Sh657billion be allocated to the Education sector in the 2024/25 Financial Year. While tabling the 2024/25...

7 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Kwanza govt policies yielding positive results – CS Ndung’u

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u says policies of the Kenya Kwanza government have started to yield some positive results....

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police foil attempt to interrupt CS Ndungu’s photo session before budget reading

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 13 – Drama unfolded at the National Treasury Thursday as an unexpected incident disrupted the traditional photo session of Treasury Cabinet...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Madaraka Law Courts Magistrate in hospital after being shot

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – A magistrate at the Makadara Law Courts has been rushed to hospital after she was shot by a policeman...

3 hours ago

BUDGET

LIVE: Budget 2024/2025 reading at the National assembly

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP terminates criminal case against Kakamega Deputy governor Ayub Savula

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has terminated the criminal case against Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula and 23...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police to detain activist Okang’a for 5 days as probe on false information publication is completed

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – Police have been allowed to detain activist Nuru Okang’a for five day to enable them complete investigations into allegations...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Saudi authorities extend deadline for Stephen Munyakho’s execution to Nov 26

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 13 – Saudi Arabia authorities have extended the deadline for the execution of Kenyan Stephen Munyakho to November 26 amid talks...

4 hours ago