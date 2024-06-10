Govt launches fourth medium term plan of Kenya Vision 2030

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10 – The government has launched the fourth and final segment of the Kenya Vision 2030 Plan.

According to Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, the plan covers the 2023 to 2027 period.

Kindiki further stated that it is aligned with the Bottom Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) pursued by the Kenya Kwanza administration.

“The BETA Plan envisages investments in agriculture, health, housing, businesses and the digital and creative economies to power the economic, political and social pillars of Kenya Vision 2030,” he stated.

“During the MPTV IV Plan cycle, the Government will upscale the already commenced programmes and projects to boost production in value chains that put more money in the pockets of citizens.”

He was speaking in Marsabit.

Principal Secretary for Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALs) Kello Harsama, Marsabit Governor Mohamed Mohamud Ali and Senior National and County Government officials and representatives of the public attended.

Also had occasion to receive briefings from the Marsabit County Security heads, Members of County Assembly (MCAs), Community leaders, and elders.

