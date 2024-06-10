Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt launches fourth medium term plan of Kenya Vision 2030

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10 – The government has launched the fourth and final segment of the Kenya Vision 2030 Plan.

According to Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, the plan covers the 2023 to 2027 period.

Kindiki further stated that it is aligned with the Bottom Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) pursued by the Kenya Kwanza administration.

“The BETA Plan envisages investments in agriculture, health, housing, businesses and the digital and creative economies to power the economic, political and social pillars of Kenya Vision 2030,” he stated.

“During the MPTV IV Plan cycle, the Government will upscale the already commenced programmes and projects to boost production in value chains that put more money in the pockets of citizens.”

He was speaking in Marsabit.

Principal Secretary for Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALs) Kello Harsama, Marsabit Governor Mohamed Mohamud Ali and Senior National and County Government officials and representatives of the public attended.

Also had occasion to receive briefings from the Marsabit County Security heads, Members of County Assembly (MCAs), Community leaders, and elders.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki top performing CS with a B grade, Infotrak poll shows

According to the study, communication, competency and service delivery were among the areas that Kindiki excelled in.

21 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto signs Division of Revenue Bill into law

The National Government is set to receive Sh2.5 trillion which shall be utilized to fund the recurrent and development expenditure.

28 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto sign Supplementary Appropriation Bill

Recurrent expenditure has increased on the recurrent budget by Sh51.12 billion which negates efforts by President Ruto’s administration to reduce huge wage bill.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt, Tea Board of Kenya not to front candidates in elections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10 – The Tea Board of Kenya (TBK) and the Government will not be fronting candidates in the forthcoming elections of...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

1,200 reformed addicts to graduate from rehabilitation centres

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10 – The Office of the Spouse of the Deputy President Pastor Dorcas Rigathi is set to graduate 1,200 who have...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto commits to funding additional housing for KDF

Ruto stated that the government will also utilize the Housing Fund kitty to realize the desired housing upgrade for the KDF.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto flip flops on airbase height restriction amid security concerns

Ruto's stance on Saturday came barely a month after he ordered the lifting of a 12-floor ceiling for buildings near Moi Air Base (MAB)...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya to train 200 KAF pilots annually from next year

President Ruto stated that the initiative seeks to bolster KAF's capabilities and enhance Kenya's role in regional security efforts.

2 days ago